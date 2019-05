4th Lok Sabha election in Delhi in 1967: In this election, 26 more parliamentary seats were added to the country’s electoral constituency list. Delhi now had 7 Lok Sabha constituencies namely Chandni Chowk, Delhi Sadar, Karol Bagh (SC), New Delhi, Outer Delhi and 2 new were South Delhi and East Delhi seats.

4th Lok Sabha election in Delhi in 1967: The 4th Lok Sabha election was held from February–March 1967 in the country in the aftermath of the India-China (1962) and India-Pakistan (1965) wars. The Congress registered its 4th consecutive victory in the general elections under the leadership of Indira Gandhi. The two wars had cast a shadow on the economy and politics of the nation and onus was on the shoulders of Indira Gandhi to revamp the economic condition. However, the then Congress government failed as per the expectations of the people on addressing economic issues.

In the post-war scenario, 26 more parliamentary seats were added to the country’s electoral list. Which means 27 Indian states and union territories had 520 single-member constituencies. 2 seats were added to the quota of national capital, which made total of 7 Lok Sabha constituencies namely Chandni Chowk, Delhi Sadar, Karol Bagh (SC), New Delhi, Outer Delhi and 2 new were South Delhi and East Delhi seats. Delhi which was called as Congress’ bastion, the party lost 5 seats to Bhartiya Jana Sangh in the national capital and managed to win only 2 seats. In this election, Bharatiya Jana Sangh had received 46.72 % votes whereas Congress was on the second spot with 38.79 % votes.

Still, Congress won more than 54% seats overall, while no other party won more than 10% of the votes or seats. However, Congress’ victory was significantly lower than the results they had achieved in the previous three elections, Indira Gandhi become the Prime Minister of the country again.

According to the senses of 1967, there were 25 Crore 2 Lakh 7 Thousand and 401 registered voters, and 60% voter turnout was recorded that time.