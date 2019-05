4th Lok Sabha Elections Haryana: In Haryana, the first Lok Sabha elections was conducted in the year 1967. It was significant for Haryana after the state formation. The voting took place on February 19, 1967. The Indian National Congress proved to be victorious in the state which won a total of 7 seats after receiving 44.1 per cent valid votes.

4th Lok Sabha elections 1967 Haryana: The year 1967 election proved to be victorious for Indian National Congress. Overall the Congress won 283 votes. Across the country, the party had an advantage of the popularity of Lal Bahadur Shastriji who died in the previous year 1966. Particularly in Haryana, the northern state which was carved out of Punjab in 1966 witnessed its one of the significant elections of the year for the first time after the formation of the state.

The Vishal Haryana Party led by Rao Birender Singh turned out to be victorious in the state. It merged with Congress on September 23, 1978. It was the first regional party of Haryana that successfully made its own Chief minister right after six months of formation of Haryana state.

Size of Electorate, constituencies

In that year, Haryana had 9 Lok Sabha seats and 81 Vidhan Sabha seats. The voting took place on February 19, 1967. There were a total number of nine constituencies namely Ambala, Karnal, Kaithal, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurgaon, Mahendragarh, Hissar and Sirsa. The size of the electorate of Haryana was 43,86,711. A total number of 31,85,295 voters turned up for the voting. The poll percentage stands at 72.61 per cent and 4.18 per cent of votes were rejected at around 4,741 number of polling stations.

Parties

The parties which contested the election in that year were the Congress Party, Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Swatantra Party, Samyukta Socialist Party, Republic Party, CPI, CPI(M), PSP and others were Independents. Over 86 candidates registered for their nomination. Out of which 16 (18.60 per cent) withdrew themselves from the field. While the nominations of the three candidates were rejected leaving 67 contestants (77.90 per cent ) in the fray.

Contested seats

Congress contested all the 9 seats, whereas the BJS contested- 7, Swatantra Party- 2, Samyukta Socialist Party-5, Republic Party-2, CPI-3, CPI(M)-2, PSP-1 apart from 36 Independents.

Voter turn out

There was an excitement among all the enthusiast voters and party candidates across the state. As many as 43,86,711 electors participated in voting. However, 31,85,295 (72.6%) of them exercised their franchise including 17,56,757 men (55.15%) and 14,28,538 women (44.84%).

Result day

On the D-day, the Congress Party successfully stole the limelight. The party secured 7 seats after receiving 44.1% valid votes. While the BJS could win only one seat out of 7 contested seats by polling 19.9% votes whereas one seat went to Independents who secured 19.8% votes. On the other hand, all the candidates of parties like CPI, CPI(M), RPI lost their security deposits, whereas Samyukta Socialist Party-80%, Swatantra-50%, BJP-28.55% and 94.44% Independents.

Factors influenced Congress’ win

A few of the factors in the manifestos of Congress placed the party in a stable position. This includes economic development fo the country, use of modern science and technology and education for people.

Victorious candidates

Mostly the candidates belonged to INC including M. Ram from Karnal, G.L. Nanda from Kaithal, R. Singh from Rohtak, S. Singh from Jhajjar, A. Gani from Gurgaon, G. Singh from Mahendragarh, R. Kishan from Hissar, D. Singh from Sirsa (SC). Only S Bhan who belonged to BJS won from Ambala with 1,28,003 votes. In this constituency alone, Congress was defeated with the margin of 8,700 votes that is 2.75% of valid votes.