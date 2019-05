4th Lok Sabha elections 1967 Kerala: Full winners list: The CPI recorded 8% votes. The MUL claimed 6.6% votes while CPI(M) claimed 24.6% votes. The total turnout was registered 75.6%.

4th Lok Sabha elections 1967 Kerala: Full winners list: In 1967 Lok Sabha elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist) won 9 seats and emerged as the single largest party while CPI won 3 seats and Congress won 1 seat out of 20 seats. Muslim League Kerala State Committee retain its 2 seats again. The Samyukta Socialist Party (SSP) also claimed 3 seats in this election. A single seat was won by an Independent candidate.

The CPI recorded 8% votes. The MUL claimed 6.6% votes while CPI(M) claimed 24.6% votes. The total turnout was registered 75.6%. Earlier, the state had only 18 seats. In this elections, one seat was added in the Lok sabha elections.

In Kottayam seat, CPI(M)- candidate K. M. Abraham won aganist Congress candidate.M. Maniyangadan by a margin of 48,581 votes. Another close contest was witnessed in Mavelikara where .G. P. Mangalathumadom of Samyukta Socialist Party defeated M. P. S. V. Pillai of Congress by 18,694 votes.

In Mukundapuram seat, Congress candidate P. G. Menon defeated his rival candidate C. G. Janardhanan by a margin of 5,338 votes. In Trivandrum, P. Viswambharan of SSP claimed seat against G.C. Pillai of Congress by 4,478 votes.

In 1980, Kerala was mostly ruled by two groups – United Democratic Front (UDF) and other Left Democratic Front (LDF). The UDF is led by national party i.e Congress and other LDF led by Leftist parties. Both the groups have been accusing the other of corruption, promoting or condoning political violence in the state.