4th Lok Sabha Elections Assam: General Elections 1967 results, winners list: The 4th Lok Sabha Elections in Assam was held for 14 Lok Sabha seats. Like all the previous years, once again the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get the majority. The party won 10 seats out of the total, other parties like PSP bagged 2 seats and Communist Party of India (CPI) and AHL bagged 1 seat each. Congress candidates F. A. Ahmed from Barpeta, J. Chanda from Cachar, J. N. Hazarika from Dibrugarh, R. Barua from Jorhat, B. Barua from Kaliabor, N. R. Laskar from Karimganj (SC), R. Brahma from Kokrajhar (ST), B. Sastri from Lakhimpur, L. Keteki from Nowgong, B. C. Bhagavati from Tezpur won the seats from their constituencies.

Other party candidates like J. Ahmed Praja from Socialist Party (PSP) of Dhubri constituency bagged 66308 votes, D. Kalita from Communist Party Of India (CPI) from Gauhati constituency bagged 1550 votes while N. Barua Praja of Socialist Party (PSP) from Mangaldai constituency bagged 37000 votes and G. G. Swell from All Party Hill Leaders Conference (AHL) of Autonomous Dists (ST) constituency got 41673 votes to win the 4th Lok Sabha Elections in Assam.

In 1962 general elections in the country, INC had won 361 seats but in the 1967 general elections, they managed to get only 283 seats. That is only 41% compared to the previous elections which were 45% of the total seats.