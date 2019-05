4th Lok Sabha Elections Tamil Nadu: General Elections 1967 results, winners list: The 1967 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu were held for 39 seats. The biggest party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by C.N. Annadurai popularly known as Anna won the highest number of seats while its ally Swatantra Party (SWA) which was led by C. Rajagopalachari won 6 seats.

Known as Madras then, it was the first state among all Indian states where a non-Congress won more seats than Congress. A huge wave of anti-incumbency factor was present in Madras, 1967, which led to the defeat of the popular leader K. Kamaraj and his party in both the state and Lok Sabha elections won by DMK and its allies.

Later, DMK led coalition supported the Indira Gandhi led Congress at the Centre. DMK won 25 seats and its partner SWA won 6 seats whereas CPM won 4 and Congress won 3 seats. The single seat of Ramanathapuram was won by Muslim League leader, S. M. Muhammed Sheriff, who defeated Congress candidate S. Balakrishnan by a margin of over thirty-two thousand votes.

The Tamil Nadu political scene has always been dynamic and the prominent leaders from the State have been pioneers in social inclusion, gender equality and inclusive democracy, in a manner unmatched in India’s political history. The state, both during the Congress years and subsequently under the two Dravidian parties, has grown and flourished. The state parties have successfully pitched their agenda at the union level.