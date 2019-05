4th Lok Sabha elections 1967 Uttar Pradesh: The 4th Lok Sabha elections, held from February 15 to 22, 1967, came up with the several challenges for the Congress who was to contest its first general elections without Nehru. The Congress was voted to power for the fourth time but the margin was not as vast as the party had achieved in the last three elections under Nehru.

4th Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh: The 4th Lok Sabha elections, held from February 15 to 22, 1967, came up with the several challenges for the Congress who was to contest its first general elections without Nehru. The Congress was voted to power for the fourth time but the margin was not as vast as the party had achieved in the last three elections under Nehru. The fourth Lok Sabha elections, however, gave Nehru’s daughter a golden chance to succeed Lal Bahadur Shastri as the prime minister, who died in Tashkent in 1966.

In Uttar Pradesh, a total of 507 candidates contested in the 85 Lok Sabha seats in the 1967 polls. The total vote cast was recorded at 54.57 per cent in the 1967 general elections. In the Lok Sabha elections of 1967, the Congress in Uttar Pradesh had won 47 seats, the Bharatiya Jan Sangh 12, the Joint Socialist Party 8, the CPI 5, the Praja Socialist Party 2 and the Independent Party won one seat.

For the first time, the Marxist Communist Party also managed to win a Lok Sabha seat in the state. Apart from this, regional parties the Republican Party of India (RPI) and 1 Independent candidate got 8 seats. In the fourth general elections, the Congress got 33.44 per cent of the total votes, Jansangh 22.18 per cent, Joint Socialist Party 10.27 per cent, Independent Party 4.77 per cent, Praja Socialist Party 3.74 per cent and CPI 3.26 per cent of the votes.

Of the total 520 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress won 283 seats, which meant the party lost more than 100 LS seats. The total vote share of the party came down to 40.8%. The party bore significant losses in Gujarat, Madras, Orissa, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Delhi.