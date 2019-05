5th Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi in 1971: In the national capital, Congress had made a great comeback and won all 7 seats. Congress was divided into 2 fronts one with Indira, INC (R), and second against Indira and with Morarji, INC (O).

5th Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi in 1971: The 5th Lok Sabha election was held from March 1 to 10, 1971 for 17 states and 10 union territories. The election was announced a year before its scheduled time as, in 1970, Congress was facing internal division. Indira Gandhi and the party establishment, especially Morarji Desai were having rifts. The party even had suspended Indira Gandhi for her uncontrolled or indisciplined behaviour at that time. And as a result, Congress was divided into 2 fronts one with Indira, INC (R), and second against Indira and with Morarji, INC (O).

In the national capital, the party made a great comeback and won all 7 seats. All Congress candidates had registered thumping victories with big margins of votes. According to the reports, in 1971, Delhi had 20.16 lakh registered voters and the voting turnout was 65.19%. For 7 parliamentary seats, 64 candidates were in the fray at that time. Out of the total, Congress had secured 64.39% votes while Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which had 5 MPs in the last election, received only 29.57% votes.

From Chandni Chowk seat, Subhadra Joshi won by margin of 45223 votes, Delhi Sadar candidate Amar Nath Chawla by 42803 vote margin, East Delhi candidate HKL Bhagat by 74250 vote margin, Karol Bagh candidate Sohan Lal by 61180 vote margin, New Delhi candidate Mukul Banerji by 44533 vote margin, South Delhi candidate Shashi Bhushan by 71590 vote margin and Outer Delhi candidate Dalip Singh won by more than 1 lakh votes.

Overall, Indira Gandhi’s Congress had won 352 seats. While Communist Party (Marxist) 25, Communist Party (CP) 23, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 23, Jan Sangh (Jan Sangh) 22, Congress (O) 16, Telangana Praja Samiti (TPS) 10 and Swatantra Party had won 8 seats. Rest of the seats were bagged by independent and candidates of regional fronts.