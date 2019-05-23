5th Lok Sabha elections 1971 Rajasthan: In 1971, Rajasthan had a total of 1,32,44,556 voters with male 68,94,451 male and 63,50,105 female voters. The state recorded a turnout of 54.05 per cent. As many as 129 candidates were in the fray for 23 seats among which 83 lost deposits.

5th Lok Sabha elections 1971 Rajasthan: The elections for fifth Lok Sabha were conducted in Rajasthan in 1971 which gave Congress 14 seats, four more than that of 1967 polls, Bharatiya Jana Sangh bagged four, Swatantra Party got three and independents secured two constituencies. The elections were held for 23 seats, unlike today as two seats were added to the desert state after 1971 elections. Currently, Rajasthan is having 25 seats which BJP swept in 2014 general polls.

Some of the Congress candidates who won Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan include Bashweshwar Nath Bhargava was elected from Ajmer, Hari Prasad from Alwar, Hiralal from Banswara, Amrit Nahata from Barmer, Raj Bahadur from Bharatpur, Nawal Kishore Sharma from Dausa, Panna Lal Barupal from Ganganagar and Jagannath Prasad from Hindaun. BJP winners include Hamendra Singh from Bhilwara, Jhunjhunwala Bishwanath from Chittorgarh, Brij Raj Singh from Jhalawar, Onkar Lal from Kota. SWA candidates were Gyatri Devi from Jaipur Party, Ram Kanwar from Tonk, Laliya from Udaipur.

Now, Rajasthan sends 25 lawmakers to the parliament after every five years like other states and plays an eminent role in government formation at the Centre. In terms of a number of seats, the desert state stays at number 9 with Andhra Pradesh as both the states have 25 parliamentary seats. The 25 seats in Rajasthan are divided into categories: four SC’s, three ST’s and rest General.