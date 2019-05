5th Lok Sabha Elections Assam: General Elections 1971 results, winners list: Assam in the year 1971 had held the 5th Lok Sabha Elections where the Indian National Congress (INC) bagged a whopping 13 seats out of the total 14 sweeping the general elections in Assam while one seat was reserved by the political party AHL. In 1971, there were 3177170 voters who cast their votes to choose their leaders.

The total voter turn out was recorded to be 50.69% out of the total while 4.74% of the total votes were rejected by the Election Conducting authority. The 5th Lok Sabha Elections were conducted at 7808 polling booths across the state.

While in the country, the Congress got a landslide victory in 1971 under the leadership of Indira Gandhi. They had Campaigned on the slogan of “Garibi Hatao” which means, eliminate poverty. The Congress bagged 352 seats which marked an improvement from the previous polls when the Congress got only 283 seats.

After the 1971 Lok Sabha Elections in Assam, Sarat Chandra Sinha became the Chief Minister. Sinha was elected to the state assembly four times in 1946-52, 1962–67, 1972–78 and 1985-90 from the Bilasipara east constituency. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 was conducted in 7 phases and the results are going to be declared on May 23, 2019.