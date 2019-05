5th Lok Sabha elections 1971 Haryana: The year 1971 Lok Sabha Election was a significant year in the history of politics. Not only the elections were held before the five-year term but the Indian National Congress also witnessed the internal division. Talking Haryana specifically, this year again INC turned out to be the winning party after fetching 7 seats from contested 9 seats.

5th Lok Sabha elections 1971 Haryana: The General Elections of the year 1971 marked its presence in the history of India for various reasons. First, the elections were held a year prior than the normal five-year term of the government and secondly the formation of Bangladesh and the India-Pakistan war of 1971 immensely influenced the elections. The politics took an interesting turn when the Congress party witnessed a division internally and two parties were formed Congress (R) and Congress (O).

Taking Haryana specifically into account, this year, the statistic of member or electors observed a spike to 47,68,740 that is 8.01 per cent which recorded 25,29,211 (53.03 per cent) of men and 22,39,529 (46.96 per cent) women. Over 5,570 centres, a total of 30,68,699 (64.35 per cent) of the electors casted their votes including 17,14,276, (55.86 per cent ) men and 13,54,423 women (44.13 per cent).

A total of 109 candidates filed for their nominations but 42 that is 38.53 per cent of them withdrew themselves from the fray. After scrutiny of candidature over 63 that is 57.79 per cent remained in the field. The Congress Party (R) nominated its candidates for all the 9 constituencies whereas Congress(O)-4, BJS-3, VHP-3, SUCI-2, PCP-2, RPI-5, PSI-1, CPI(M)-1, SSP-1, SAD-1, BYD-2, besides 29 as Independents.

Key highlights: Battle of Congress (R) and Congress (O)

Political parties were in its full swing to garner the attention of the voters across the state. Also, they were leaving no stone unturned to influence the voters brilliantly through their respective manifestoes. However, it was the Congress (R) which had various bonus points on its election board in the game of politics. Primarily, the garibi hatao campaign worked perfectly for the newly divided Congress.

Whereas, the Congress(O) failed on front plainly when Haryana’s politics was mainly influenced by the caste and community which provided the Congress (R) an impetus to win the game of politics in the northern state. Going by the historical records, the non-jats united together in the support of the Congress (R). Not just that, the distribution of tickets was also made keeping in view of the number of electorate of different castes in various constituencies

Outcome: Congress (R) Winning party

Therefore, similarly to the year 1969, again this year the Congress Party collected 7 seats by polling 1572919 (51.25%) valid votes. The BJS was also able to keep status quo with one seat by polling 3,34,830 (10.91 per cent ). The VHP also secured one seat with 274.9 (8.93 per cent) votes. Parties’ candidates other than the Congress, BJP and VHP lost their security deposits.

Bansi Lal continued as Chief Minister of the state from Indian National Congress and resigned in the year 1975

Successful candidates

List of successful candidates made it to the election were mainly from Indian National Congress.

Ram Prakash from Ambala (INC), Madho Ram from Karnal (INC), Kaithal Gulzari Lal Nanda (INC), Mukhtiar Singh from Rohtak (BJS), Sher Singh from Jhajjar (INC), Tayyab Hussain from Gurgaon (INC), Birendra Singh from Mahendragarh (VHP), Mani Ram Godara from Hissar (INC) Dalbir Singh (INC) from Sirsa