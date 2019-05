It is worth to mention here that DMK won every seat in the election it contested except the seat contested by K. Kamarajar from Nagercoil Lok Sabha seats, which was claimed by NCO. The vote percentage got by Karunanidhi led alliance was 55.61 per cent while as the vote share got by K.Kamaraj led alliance was 39. 71 per cent.

5th Lok Sabha Elections Tamil Nadu: General Elections 1971 results, winners list

Lok Sabha elections 1971 in Tamil Nadu were held for 39 seats. DMK led alliance won 38 seats out of 39 seats. The NCO party won a single seat in the state. The results helped Congress to stay in power at the Centre. DMK won 23 seats, Congress won 9 seats, CPI 4, FBL 1, Independent 1 while NCO 1 seat in Lok Sabha 1971.

It is worth to mention here that DMK won every seat in the election it contested except the seat contested by K. Kamarajar from Nagercoil Lok Sabha seat, which was claimed by NCO.

The vote percentage got by Karunanidhi led alliance was 55.61 per cent while as the vote share got by K.Kamaraj led alliance was 39. 71 per cent. CPI won 4 seats – Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Nagapattinam, and Tirunelveli and FBL party won 1 seat – Ramanathapuram. The total voter Turnout was recorded was 71.8%. In Periakulam Lok Sabha seat, Independent candidate S.M. Mohammed Sheriff won the seat by a margin of over 40,000 votes against SWA candidate Ajmal Khan. Another close contest was witnessed between DMK candidate M.S. Sivasamy who won against M. Mathias of SWA party by over 26 votes. In Tiruchirappalli seat, CPI candidate M. Kalyanasundaram emerged winner against NCO candidate P. Thangavelu by a margin of 20,550 votes.