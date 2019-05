6th Lok Sabha Elections 1977 Delhi: The 6th Lok Sabha election was held in 1977. This was the first time when the country voted for the Bharatiya Lok Dal (Janata parties’ alliance) and a non-Congress government came to power. BLD had won 345 seats, 233 more than the previous general election. The leader of Janta party alliance, Morarji Desai became the first non-congress Prime Minister of the country on March 24, 1977.

It was a shocker for Congress who lost nearly 200 seats after the Emergence. Many top Congress leaders including incumbent Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi faced the defeat. The result was the outcome of the Emergency, that Indira Gandhi had imposed in 1975. During the Emergency, the government took all democratic rights from the citizens of the country, suppressed the opposition, leaders of the opposition were arrested and media was banned from reporting on political issues.

The aftermaths of the Emergency were also witnessed in the national capital. Congress lost all 7 seats in Delhi and the Bharatiya Jana Sangh received a huge mandate which helped them in bagging all 7 seats. As per the official data, at that time 25.47 voters were registered in Delhi and voter turnout for 1977 Lok Sabha election was 71.31%. The reports suggest, for Delhi’s 7 Lok Sabha seats 41 candidates were in the fray at that time. Bharatiya Lok Dal, which comprised seven parties opposed to the rule of Indira Gandhi, including the Swatantra Party, the Utkal Congress, the Bharatiya Kranti Dal, and the Socialist Party, candidates had received 68.15% votes. While Congress vote share was only 30.15 % in the 6th term. The leader of the BLD was Chaudhary Charan Singh who later became the Prime Minister of the country (1979-1980).

At that time, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had contested from the New Delhi constituency had got 125936 votes. Vijay Kumar Malhotra registered victory from the South Delhi constituency by 183947, Brahm Perkash won Outer Delhi seat by 206028, Kishore Lal won from East Delhi with 240594 votes, Sikander Bakht from Chandni Chowk seat got 185850 votes, Kanwar Lal Gupta from Delhi Sadar by 144243 votes and Shiv Narain Sarosonia from Karol Bagh with 138691 votes.