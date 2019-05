6th Lok Sabha elections 1977 Haryana: The Lok Sabha Elections, 1977 in Haryana left an indelible mark in the history of the parliamentary elections. The elections which were held post Emergency took away the stable legacy of Indira Gandhi led Congress government. The nationwide voters stood together to give a befitting reply to the Congress for imposing Emergency. The result was no less than a historic. Read the article below to know more about the dark period of modern India history.

6th Lok Sabha elections 1977 Haryana: The Lok Sabha Elections, 1977 was a significant event, which were held post Emergency. The year proved to be a watershed event in the history of general elections of India, as for the first time, Indira Gandhi led Congress suffered loss in the Lok Sabha election due to the unwelcomed decision made during 25 June 1975 to 21 March 1977.

The political set up in India in general observed a complete reversal of powers. Four opposition parties such as Congress (Organisation), the Jan Sangh, the Bharatiya Lok Dal and the Socialist Party came together to dethrone Gandhi’s dynastic rule under a single banner called the Janata alliance under Morarji Desaiji’s government. In every state, mostly the voters were filled with anger and were quite ready to shake off the stability of the Congress.

The voters in the democratic society were waiting with their bated breath to use their power of vote. The result was visible in the form of Election result. The Janta Alliance won 298 seats and Congress was left with only 153 seats.

The state electoral politics was even more interesting to witness, Haryana in particular. Since the administration was centralised under Indira Gandhi government’s rule. Particularly in Haryana, people were terrorised after imploring various arbitrary laws including forcible sterilisation of rural people.

In these elections, the number of Lok Sabha seats was increased from 9 to 10. While Vidhan Sabha seats were increased from 81 to 90 in Haryana. For 10 seats of Lok Sabha, over 106 candidates filed their nominations. However, more than 50 per cent (54) withdrew themselves and after the scrutiny 47.16 per cent (50) candidates remained in the fray.

For the first time the Congress contested on 9 seats instead of 10, Janata Party-10, CPI-2, CPI(M)-1, VHP-1, SUCI-2, apart from 24 Independents. Thus, the number of Independents were decreased significantly in comparison to 36 in 1967 and 29 in 1971 due to electoral reform measures. The maximum – minimum ratio of contests was 8 : 2 (Kurukshetra-8 and Hisar-2)

In terms of voters, the number of electors rose to 57,66,654 including 30,47,804 (52.85 per cent) men and 27,18,850 (47.15 per cent) women while registering an increase of 17.30 per cent. In order to avoid inconvenience as many as 6,299 polling centers were set up. A total of 42,24,405 (73.25 per cent) voters exercised their franchise including 23,10,566 (54.6 per cent) men and 19,13,839 (45.30 per cent) women. BLD had a compelling won in those year’s elections with 10 seats and

70.35 per cent votes. 98.20 per cent votes were found valid and all credit goes to the awareness created about their condition among the voters. In the history of parliamentary elections in Haryana, Congress could not open its account for the first time despite having 17.62 percent of votes.

Moreover, the Congress party also couldn’t save the security deposits of 1/3 candidates. The party also was defeated because of the mistakes that were committed during the Emergency.

Suraj Bhan for Ambala, Raghbir Singh for Kurukshetra, Bhagwat Dayal from Karnal, Mukhtiar Singh from Sonepat, Sher Singh from Rohtak, Dharam Vir Vashisht from Faridabad, Manohar Lal from Mahendragarh, Chandravwati from Bhiwani, Inder Singh from Hissar, Chandram from Sirsa (SC)