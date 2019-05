6th Lok Sabha elections 1977 Jammu and Kashmir: Full winners listt: It was for the first time that two women MPs from Jammu and Kashmir were elected to Lok Sabha. The elections saw Begum Akbar Jehan Abdullah, wife of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah entering the Parliament for the first time. She won the elections from Srinagar's high-profile seat.

6th Lok Sabha elections 1977 Jammu and Kashmir: Full winners list: In the 1977 Lok Sabha elections, Congress won three seats, the NC two and one by an Independent candidate. The grand old party got hold of Anantnag, Udhampur and Ladakh, the NC won Baramulla and Srinagar and Jammu seat went into the kitty of an independent contestant.

Ladakh seat was wrested by Congress candidate Parvati Devi, becoming the first woman parliamentarian from Ladakh.

In 1977, the state had a total of 25,57,422 voters. The men were 13,41,600 and women 12,15,822. The state witnessed a voter turnout of 57.85 per cent.

At the Centre, Congress-led by Indira Gandhi had to taste a defeat after she imposed Emergency in the country. She was accused of suppressing the opposition and dissent. For the first time, 1977 polls saw a non-Congress government in the country. After the 1980 polls, Indira Gandhi again assumed power and became the prime minister of the country. Like today, the state was having six Lok Sabha seats in 1977.