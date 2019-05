6th Lok Sabha elections 1977 Rajasthan: A total of 102 candidates were fighting for 25 seats among which 53 lost their deposits. The Election Commission had set up 19089 polling booths to facilitate voters. Rajasthan witnessed a turnout of 56.91 per cent.

6th Lok Sabha elections 1977 Rajasthan: Like other states in the country, Janata Party swept Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan winning 23 seats out of 25. It registered a thumping victory over Congress bringing down their tally from 14 in 1971 to just one in 1977. Only Nathu Ram could win Nagaur Lok Sabha seat while all other 24 candidates fell like a pack of cards as they could not face Janata wave. Ram had won elections from the same seat in 1971 polls and won it several times after 1977 polls.

A total of 102 candidates were fighting for 25 seats among which 53 lost their deposits. The Election Commission had set up 19089 polling booths to facilitate voters. Rajasthan witnessed a turnout of 56.91 per cent.

The Congress’ defeat in Rajasthan was a part of its nation-wide loss following the imposition of Emergency that former prime minister Indira Gandhi imposed in 1975. The voters across the country punished Congress for suspending the democracy and resorting to authoritarianism.

Rajasthan sends 25 lawmakers to the parliament after every five years like other states and plays an eminent role in government formation at the Centre. In terms of a number of seats, the desert state stays at number 9 with Andhra Pradesh as both the states have 25 parliamentary seats. The 25 seats in Rajasthan are divided into categories: four SC’s, three ST’s and rest General