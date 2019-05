6th Lok Sabha Elections Assam: General Elections 1977 results, winners list: 1977 Lok Sabha Elections in Assam was swept by the Indian National Congress (INC) who won 10 out of the 14 seats. Sarat Chandra Sinha retained his position as the Chief Minister of the state.

6th Lok Sabha Elections Assam: General Elections 1977 results, winners list: The 1977 Lok Sabha Elections in Assam was swept by the Indian National Congress (INC). A total number of electors in the year 1977 was 7225616 out of which 3913933 men and 3311683 women cast their votes in the 1977 Lok Sabha Elections conducted by the Election Commission of India. The total voter turnout in the Assam Lok Sabha 1977 elections was reported to be 54.88% while 3.58% of the total votes were rejected. Polling was conducted at 8391 centres in the state.

The Indian National Congress (INC) had won ten (10) out of the total 14 seats while Janata Party/BLD got three (3) seats and Independent bagged one (1) seat in the 1977 general elections in Assam. Sarat Chandra Sinha retained his position as the Chief Minister of the state. Sinha was elected to the state assembly four times in 1946 to 1952, 1962 to 1967, 1972 to 1978 and 1985 to 1990 from the east constituency of Bilasipara.

Indian National Congress (INC) candidates Biren Singh Engti member Autonomous District (ST), Ismail Hossain Khan member of Barpeta , Ahmmad Hossen member of Dhubri , Haren Bhumji member of Dibrugarh , Tarun Gogoi member of Jorhat , Nihar Ranjan Laskar member of Karimganj (SC), Bedabrata Barua member of Kaliabor, Lalit Kumar Doley member of Lakhimpur, Dev Kanta Borooah member of Nowgong , Rashida Haque Choudhury member of Silchar constituency won the general elections of 1977 from their respective constituencies.

