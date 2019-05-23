6th Lok Sabha Elections (1977) in Odisha: Here is the complete list of candidates, winners and other details of the 6th Lok Sabha Elections of Odisha.

6th Lok Sabha Elections (1977) in Odisha: The 6th Lok Sabha Elections or the 1977 Lok Sabha Elections were held for 21 seats in Odisha. Most of the winners belonged to the Indian National Congress (INC) or the Bharatiya Lok Dal (BLD).

Rama Chandra Rath (INC) from Aska, Samarendra Kundu (INC) from Balasore, Jagannath Rao R (INC) from Berhampur, Bairagi Jena (INC) from Bhadrak (SC), Sivaji Patnaik (CPM) from Bhubaneswar, Ainthu Sahoo (Bharatiya Lok Dal) from Bolangir, Sarat Kumar Kar (BLD) from Cuttack, Pabitra Mohan Pradhan (BLD) from Deogarh, Debendra Satpathy (BLD) from Dhenkanal, Pradyumna Kishore Bal (BLD) from Jagatsinghpur, Rama Chandra Mallick (BLD) from Jajpur (SC), Pratap Keshari Deo (IND) from Kalahandi, Bijayananda Pattanayak (BLD) from Kendrapara, Govinda Munda (BLD) from Keonjhar (ST), Giridhar Gomango (INC) from Koraput (ST), Chandra Mohan Sinha (BLD) from Mayurbhanj (ST), Khagapati Pradhani (INC) from Nowrangpur (ST), Sribatcha Digal (BLD) from Phulbani (SC), Padmacharan Samantasinhar (BLD) from Puri, Gananath Pradhan (BLD) from Sambalpur and Debananda Amat (BLD) from Sundargarh (ST) were the winners of the 7th Lok Sabha Elections in Odisha in 1977.

