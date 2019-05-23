7th Lok Sabha elections 1980 Delhi: Congress made a great comeback in this election and Indira Gandhi returned to the power. The Janta Party who won all 7 seats in the previous elections, had faced a major downfall and was able to secure only 1 seat.

7th Lok Sabha Elections 1980 Delhi: 7th Lok Sabha election was held in January 1980. This was a comeback election for Congress as Indira Gandhi-led party won 6 seats out of 7 in Delhi and regained the power in state and Centre. The Janta Party who won all 7 seats in the previous elections, faced a major downfall and managed to win only 1 seat. According to the official data, Congress had received 50.40% votes, while the Janta Party had got 37.9% votes in 1980 election. In this elections, there were overall 35 crore 62 lakh 5 thousand and 329 registered voters, out of which 18 crore 55 Lakh 39 thousand and 439 were male and 17 Crore 6 Lakh 65 Thousand 890 were females.

In Delhi, Congress forts were held by Jagdish Tytler (Delhi Sadar), Dharam Dass Shastri (Karol Bagh), Bhiku Ram Jain (Chandni Chowk), HKL Bhagat (East Delhi), Sajjan Kumar (Outer Delhi) and Charanjit Singh (South Delhi). While BJP stalwart, Janta Party (JNP) at that time, Atal Bihar Vajpayee had retained his New Delhi constituency.

There were 6 national parties registered with the Election Commission in the year 1980 who had contested that Lok Sabha election. The 6 major parties were Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of Marxist or CPI (M), Indian National Congress (INC), Indian National Congress, INC (U), Janata Party (JNP) and Janata Party Secular (JNPS). While there were 31 state level and regional parties.

With majority in Delhi and in other states, Indira Gandhi government again came to power. In this election, the Indian National Congress (INU) won 353 seats, while the Communist Party of India (CPI) 10, Communist Party of India (CPI), 37, Indian National Congress Ars INC (U) 13, Janata Party (JNP) 31 and Janta Party Secular (JNPS) won 41 Lok Sabha seats. While state parties like Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) performed exceptionally well and won all 16 seats of Tamil Nadu.