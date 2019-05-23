7th Lok Sabha Elections 1980 Haryana: Not only in Haryana, but also across India, again the politics of India took an interesting turn. Congress gained the power and Janta party which was formed followed by Emergency faced an internal faction resulting in a political instability.

7th Lok Sabha Elections 1980 Haryana: The 1977 win of Janata party government was short-lived. Unfortunately, the party could not complete its term due to discontent among its constituents. The elections for the seventh Lok Sabha were held in 1980. The party which made an alliance just after the Emergency, with various parties failed in the reality to provide significant development in the country as its party’s stability was quite visible.

Over 224 nominations were received with an increase of 52.67 per cent in comparison to 1977 Lok Sabha elections (106 candidates), those who withdrew from the field came to 81 (36.16 per cent) leaving 137 (61.16 per cent) in the fray.

In terms of individual political party21, the Congress (I) and Janata Party contested all the 10 seats, RPI-2, Ram Rajya-3, Congress(A)-2, SUCI-1, Forward Bloc-1, and Independents-97.

The number of electorate increased by 16.58 per cent (69,12,965) in comparison to 1977, including 36,75,810 men (51.17 per cent) and 32,37,155 women (46.83 per cent). Out of them 44,76,526 (64.76 per cent) cast their votes including 25,46,789 (56.89 per cent) men and 19,29,737 (43.11 per cent) women.

A total of 7,652 polling centers were set up and polling was peaceful. The Janata (S) received 4 seats with 14,68,713 (33.47 per cent) votes whereas the Congress (I) obtained 5 seats with 32.50 per cent votes.

The Janata Party could get the only seat with 12,32,914 (27.54 per cent). Unfortunately, no women candidate could open her account in the Lok Sabha on the other hand, all the Independents lost their security deposits.

Therefore, the support to the Janata Party couldn’t survive for more years due to its internal factions, political instability, inflation, black-marketing, bad law and order situations etc. Yet again the Congress gained the power because of the weaknesses of the Janata rule.

From Ambala Suraj Bhan (JNP), from kruskshetra Manohar Lal (JNPs), from Sonepat Devilal (JNPs), from Rohtak Inder Singh (JNPs), from Faridabad Tayyab Hussain (INC)(I), from Mahendra garh (INC)(I) Birendra Singh, from Bhiwani INC (I) Bansi Lal, from Hissar Mani Ram (JNP) (S) and from Sirsa (SC) Dalbir Singh