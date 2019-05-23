7th Lok Sabha elections 1980 Kerala: Full winners list: The Congress (I) registered 26.3% votes while Congress (U) recorded 15.8% votes. The MUL claimed 5.6% votes and CPI(M) 21.3% votes. The CPI got 4.1% votes.

7th Lok Sabha elections 1980 Kerala: Full winners list:

In 1980 Lok Sabha elections, the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) won 7 seats and emerged as the single largest party while its ally CPI won 1 seat. The Kerala Congress won 1 seat while Muslim League (MUL) retain its 2 seats again. Congress just got 5 seats and Congress (U) got 3 seats. The Independent also claimed one seat in this election. The Congress (I) registered 26.3% votes while Congress (U) recorded 15.8% votes. The MUL claimed 5.6% votes and CPI(M) 21.3% votes. The CPI got 4.1% votes.

In Chirayinkil seat, Congress candidate A. A. Rahim won aganist Congress (U) candidate Vayalar Ravi by a margin of 6,063 votes. Another close contest was witnessed in Ernakulam where .Xavier Varghese Arakal of Congress (I) trailed Henry Austin of Congress (U) by 2,502 votes. In Idukki Lok Sabha segment, M.M. Lawrence of CPI(M) defeated T.S. John by 7,033 votes.

A close contest was witnessed in Kottayam Lok Sabha seat where Skaria Thomas of Kerala Congress defeated his rival candidate .K.M. Chandy by a margin of 5,375 votes.

The state of Kerala is always divided between two groups one led by United Democratic Front (UDF) and other Left Democratic Front (LDF). The UDF is led by national party i.e Congress and other LDF led by Leftist parties. Both the groups have been accusing the other of corruption, promoting or condoning political violence in the state.