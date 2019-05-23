The alliance partners Congress and DMK won 20 and 16 seats respectively. The single seat won by an Independent candidate also supported the Congress-led alliance. The seats proved beneficial for Congress in the centre to capture the power again in the country.

7th Lok Sabha elections 1980 Tamil Nadu: Full winners list: The 7th Lok Sabha elections 1980 witnessed a landslide victory for Congress and its ally DMK by winning 37 Lok Sabha seats out of 39 seats. The bigger defeat to AIADMK party led by M.G. Ramachandran who won only 2 seats in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK party left with only 2 seats – Gobichettipalayam and Sivakasi. Both the seats were won by AIADMK candidates – G. Chinnasamy and N. Soundarajan respectively. The AIADMK was a part of an alliance with Indira Gandhi led Congress in 1977, while the DMK was in alliance with them for this election.

N. Soundarajan, who claimed the seat of Sivakasi, was elected to the Lok Sabha as an AIADMK candidate. He won against two-time Congress parliamentarian V. Jayalakshmi with just a small margin of 6000 votes. Jayalakshmi was elected to the Lok Sabha from Sivakasi constituency as a Congress candidate in 1971,1977 Lok Sabha elections.

Tamil Nadu has always remain imbued with a strong sense of Tamil nationalism and retains a distinct suspicion of national parties, which it considers to be representative of the Aryan north. Both the Dravidian parties have successfully controlled the state both politically and emotionally.