7th Lok Sabha Elections West Bengal: CPM returned to power for the second time in 1980 under the leadership of Jyoti Basu. The party secured a total of 28 seats and recorded a voter turnout of 70.62% in the general elections.

7th Lok Sabha Elections West Bengal: The 1980 Indian General Elections, which were held to constitute 8th Lok Sabha, saw the return of CPM for the second time under the leadership of Jyoti Basu. Contesting over 42 seats, about 32 seats were for contestants belonging to the General category while 10 seats reserved for contestants belonging to SC/ST communities. The total electorate of 8th Lok Sabha elections were 29786146 among which 16528811 were men while 13257335 were women accounting for a voter turnout of 70.62%.

In the elections, the total number of candidates was 1005 with an average of 12 candidates in a single constituency. Among the contestants, while 276 were men, only 9 were women. Talking about the electors, 11996112 men polled their votes while 9039329 women polled their votes. Among 34375 polling stations, the average number of electors per polling station was 867.

CPM secured the highest number of seats, i.e 28 followed by INC and RSP that secured 4 seats each. Garnering 8199926 votes, the total percentage of votes polled by CPM was 39.91%. Meanwhile, INC (I) got 7500578 votes with 36.51% vote share. Women accounted for 68.18% participation in the polls but only 2 women got elected. The two women that secured victory were CPM candidate Bidha Ghose from Nabadwip constituency and CPI candidate Gita Mukherjee from Panskura constituency.

The candidates that secured victory in CPM were Ananda Pathak from Darjeeling, Subodh Sen from Jalpaiguri, Masudal Hassain Syed from Murshidabad, Zainal Abedin from Jangipur, Bidha Gohse from Nabadwip, Renupada Das from Krishnagar, Mukundaram Mandal from Mathurapur, Jyotirmoy Basu from Diamond Harbour, Somnath Chatterjee from Jadavpur, Mohammed Ismail from Barrackpore, Niren Ghosh from Dum Dum, Sunil Moitra from Calcutta North East, Satya Sadhan Chakrabarty from Calcutta South, Samar Mukherjee from Howrah, Hannan Mollah from Uluberia, Dinen Bhattacharya from Serampore, Rup Chand Pal from Hooghly, Bijoy Krishna Modak from Arambagh, Misra Satyagopal from Tamluk, Giri Sudhir Kumar from Contai, Hasada Matilal from Jhargram, Acharia Basudeb from Bankura, Ajit Kumar Saha from Vishnupur, Krishna Chandra Halder from Durgapur, Sushil Kumar Bhattacharya from Burdwan, Saifuddin Chwdhury from Katwa, Saradish Roy from Bolpur and Gadadhar Saha from Birbhum.

