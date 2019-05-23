7th Lok Sabha Elections Assam: General Elections 1980 results, winners list: Assam conducted the 1980 Lok Sabha Elections at 1507 polling centres across the state. The total number of electors in the 1980 Lok Sabha Elections was 1209486 out of which 645817 were men and 563669 were women, however, 645560 had cast their votes to choose their leaders. The Indian National Congress (INC) just like the 5th Lok Sabha Elections in the year 1971 managed to replicate the winning seats. The party had won 13 out of the total 14 seats while AHL managed to bag 1 seat in the 1980 Lok Sabha Elections in Assam. The total voter turnout was 53.37% while 1.80% of the total votes were rejected by the election commission.

In the Silchar Constituency of Assam, voting was conducted at 688 polling stations. Santosh Mohan Dev of INC from the constituency won the elections with 192426 votes. In the Karimganj Constituency INC candidate, Nihar Ranjan Laskar won with 30933 votes in his kitty. Syeda Anwara Taimur was the chief minister of Assam from 6 December 1980 to 30 June 1981. Anwara Taimur is known to be a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The 8th Lok Sabha was formed after the 1984 general elections. The Lok Sabha was formed on December 31, 1984, which had roughly 9.3% MPs that were mainly Muslims, the 7th Lok Sabha had more Muslim MPs than any other in the history of this country. Meanwhile, the 17th Lok Sabha is all set to be formed and the 2019 Lok Sabha Election results are set to be declared on May 23, 2019.