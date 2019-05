7th Lok Sabha Elections (1980) in Odisha: Here is the complete list of candidates, winners and other details of the 7th Lok Sabha Elections of Odisha.

7th Lok Sabha Election (1980) in Odisha: The 7th Lok Sabha Election or the 1980 Lok Sabha Election was held for 21 seats. Most of the winners belonged to the Indian National Congress (INC).

Ramachandra Rath (INC) from Aska, Chintamani Jena (INC) Balasore, Jagannath Rao R (INC) from Berhampur, Arjun Charan Sethi from Bhadrak (SC), Chintamani Panigrahi (INC) from Bhubaneswar, Nityananda Mishra (INC) from Bolangir, Janaki Ballav Patnaik (INC) from Cuttack, Narayan Sahu (INC) from Deogarh, Kamakhya Prasad Singh Deo (INC) from Dhenkanal, Lakshman Mallick (INC) from Jagatsinghpur, Anadi Charan Das (INC) from Jajpur (SC), Rasabehari Behara (INC) from Kalahandi, Bijoynanda Patanaik (Janta Party-Secular) from Kendrapara, Harihar Soren from Keonjhar (ST), Giridhar Gomango Koraput (ST), Man Mohan Tudu (INC) from Mayurbhanj (ST), Khagapati Pradhani (INC) from Nowrangpur (ST), Mrutyunjaya Nayak (INC) from Phulbani (SC), Brajamohan Mohanty (INC) from Puri, Krupasindhu Bhoi (INC) from Sambalpur and Christopher Ekka (INC) from Sundargarh (ST) were the winners of the 8th Lok Sabha Elections in Odisha in 1984.

The table given below will give you a clear picture of the General Elections 1980 in Odisha.