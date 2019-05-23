7th Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh: After the death of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, there were some differences in the party that ultimately grew into the partition of the Congress into Indian National Congress (O) and Indian National Congress (I) in 1969. While the INC (I) continued to contest the alliance on its own, the INC (O) formed an alliance contested with alliance partners.

Uttar Pradesh 1980 Lok Sabha elections: After the death of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, there were some differences in the party that ultimately grew into the partition of the Congress into Indian National Congress (O) and Indian National Congress (I) in 1969. While the INC (I) continued to contest the alliance on its own, the INC (O) formed an alliance contested with alliance partners. In 1980 too, Uttar Pradesh gave Prime Minister to India as Indira Gandhi, who contested from the Rae Bareli constituency, a Congress bastion.

During 1980 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, a total of 5.80 crore voters were registered from one of the largest constituencies across the country. A total of 49.96 per cent voting was recorded in the city during 1980 Lok Sabha polls. Over 1,000 candidates contested for the 85 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 1980, Congress (I) won 51 seats, Janata Party (Secular) 29, Janta Party 3 and CPI won 1 seat in the state. One Lok Sabha seat went to the account of an Independent candidate. In the seventh general elections, Congress (I) got 35.90 per cent vote share in Uttar Pradesh, 29.02 per cent for Janata Party (Secular), 22.57 per cent for Janta Party and 1.63 per cent for CPI.

It was another time that the Congress formed the government at the Centre with a full majority under the guidance of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This was indeed a huge victory for the Congress as it had removed the first non-Congress government led by Morarji Desai in just five years. The Congress continued winning in 1984 and 1989 Lok Sabha polls too.

In 1980, Amethi Lok Sabha constituency was won by Sanjay Gandhi after defeating Ravindra Pratap Singh of the Janata Party. He died in a plane crash later that year, and a 1981 by-election was won by his brother, Rajiv Gandhi. Rajiv represented the constituency till 1991.