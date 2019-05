8th Lok Sabha elections 1984 Delhi: The polling held a few months after the assassination of then Congress chief and PM Indira Gandhi across the nation. However voting in Assam and Punjab was postponed due ongoing tension until 1985.

8th Lok Sabha elections 1984 Delhi: 8th Lok Sabha election was held in December 1984 soon after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and anti-Sikh riots in November. In this election, Congress once again won with flying colors in Delhi and rest of India and Indira’s son Rajiv Gandhi became the Prime Minister of the country. However, Elections in Assam and Punjab were delayed due ongoing tension until 1985. 9 sitting members from Rajya Sabha were elected to this year Lok Sabha.

In Delhi, Congress swept all 7 seats and registered a thumping victory. Jai Parkash Agarwal won the Chandni Chowk seat, Jagdish Tytler won Delhi Sadar, HKL Bhagat bagged East Delhi, Sunderwati Nawal Prabhakar secured Karol Bagh, Krsihan Chandra Pant held New Delhi seat, Bharat Singh clinched Outer Delhi seat and Lalit Maken won the South Delhi seat.

Delhi had 34.96 lakh registered voters and 64.48% voter turnout was registered in 1984. For 7 seats, more than 189 contestants were in fray. Experts say that it was aftermath of Indira’s death, Congress stormed in every seat and Indira supporters helped Rajiv Gandhi to win all 7 seats in Delhi and 404 of the 514 seats overall.

Congress had received 68.72 % votes, whereas Jana Sangh which evolved into Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), failed to win any seat and had got 18.85 % votes. In 1984 election, NT Rama Rao’s Telugu Desam Party had emerged as the second largest party with 30 seats. Despite being a regional party, TDP become a national opposition party.