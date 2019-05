8th Lok Sabha elections 1984 Haryana: 8th Lok Sabha Election or 1984 general election again turned out to be a remarkable win for the Congress party. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination provided a push of sympathy votes. In Haryana itself, Congress won all the 10 seats with 2,78,76 votes.

88th Lok Sabha Elections 1984 Haryana: Unfortunately, the seventh Lok Sabha was also dissolved due to the assassination of Indira Gandhi term on October 31, 1984. Followed by this, the Election Commission announced the next schedule of elections within a period of two weeks. However, the sudden demise of the Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi couldn’t affect much to Congress party, in fact a sympathy wave favoured it and resulted in an unforgettable win for the Congress party.

In a landslide victory, Congress came to power when Rajiv Gandhi took over the Prime Ministerial position to serve the country. But do you know with how many seats it came to power? It won a total number of 404 seats of the 514 seats elected in 1984.

The Congress mainly focussed its manifestoes over national integration, improved law and order, control over inflation, more rural development programmes, anti-defection law, anti-corruption measures, the welfare of minorities, etc

In Haryana particularly, a total of 383 nominations were received that is, 41.50 per cent more than the 1980 elections. But 47.79 per cent withdrew themselves from the field. The Congress contested all the 10 seats whereas Lok Dal fought 6, Janata Party-7, CPI-1 besides 166 Independents.

The number of electors increased by 10.52 per cent (77,25,946) in comparison to the Lok Sabha elections, 1980. This included 41,42,298 men (53.61 per cent) and 3,58,648 (46.39 per cent) women. However, 66.84 per cent (51,63,799) participated in the electoral process including 29,18,080 (56.51 per cent) men and 22,45,719 (43.48 per cent) women. For this purpose 9577 polling centers were established.

The Congress Party secured 2,78,765 (53.98 per cent) votes with all the 10 seats. The BJP could get 7.54 per cent, Lok Dal 19.10 per cent, CPI-0.88 per cent, Janata Party-1.44 per cent and Independents-5.60 per cent votes. 90 per cent of the candidates lost their deposits.

From Ambala Ram Prakash, from Kurukshetra Harpal Singh, from Karnal Chiranji Lal, from Sonepat Dharam pal Singh won, from Rohtak Hardwari Lal and from Faridabad Rahim Khan, from Mahendragarh Birendra Singh, from Bhiwani Bansi Lal, From Hissar Birendra Singh, from Sirsa, Dilbar won the election.