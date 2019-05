8th Lok Sabha elections 1984 Jammu and Kashmir: Full winners list: The Congress won three seats with its candidates Janak Raj Gupta, Girdhari Lal Dogra and Phuntsog Namgyal winning Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh seats respectively. The election result was a surprise for former Sadr-i-Riyasat and parliamentarian Karan Singh who lost against Congress contestant.

8th Lok Sabha elections 1984 Jammu and Kashmir: Full winners list: The Congress and NC won three each seat in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir. At that time, the state was having a total of 34,00,010 voters with 18,24,779 male and 15,75,231 females electorate. Baramulla seat was bagged by NC contestant Saif-Ud-Din Soz, Srinagar by NC’s Abdul Rashid Kabuli and Anantnag by the wife of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, Akbar Jahan Begum.

The Congress won three seats with its candidates Janak Raj Gupta, Girdhari Lal Dogra and Phuntsog Namgyal winning Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh seats respectively. The election result was a surprise for former Sadr-i-Riyasat and parliamentarian Karan Singh who lost against Congress contestant.

The 8th Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir was held for six seats which witnessed brisk polling. A total of 48 candidates were contesting among which 35 lost their deposits. The overall turnout in the state was 66.41 per cent.

Baramulla constituency registered 61.09 per cent voting as out of 57,1205 electors only 3,48,963 electors cast their votes. In Srinagar constituency out of 6,40,514 voters, 4,70,871 electors use their votes, the total 73.51% was recorded, while Anantnag witnesses 70.08 per cent voter turnout in which out of 6,11,518 voters only 4,28,548 cast their votes. In Ladakh constituency, a total of 68.29 per cent of 89717 voters exercised their franchise.

A total of 71 per cent of 8.11 Lakh voters cast their votes in Jammu Constituency in which out of 811828 electors only 576390 voters exercised their franchise, while Udhampur constituency registered 55.10 per cent voting in which out of 675228 votes only 372077 votes were polled.