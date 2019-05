8th Lok Sabha elections 1984 Kerala: Full winners list: The Congress registered 33.3% votes while KCJ recorded 5.5% votes. The MUL claimed 5.3% votes and CPI(M) 22.3% votes. The Janta Party got 2.1% votes.

8th Lok Sabha elections 1984 Kerala: Full winners list: In 1984 Lok Sabha elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 13 seats out of 20 seats. The Kerala Congress (J) won 2 seats while Muslim League (MUL) retain its 2 seats again. The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) won 1 seat. Janta Party and Indian Congress (Socialist)(ICS) won 1 seat each. The Congress registered 33.3% votes while KCJ recorded 5.5% votes. The MUL claimed 5.3% votes and CPI(M) 22.3% votes. The Janata Party got 2.1% votes.

In Badagara seat, ICS candidate K. P. Unnikrishnan won against Independent candidate K. M. Radhakrishnan by a margin of 10,979 votes. Another close contest was witnessed in Kasaragod where Rama Rai of Congress trailed Balanandan of CPI(M) by 11,369 votes. In Kottayam Lok Sabha segment, Suresh Kurup of CPI(M) defeated Skaria Thomas of Kerala Congress by 5,853 votes.

A close contest was witnessed in Mavelikara Lok Sabha seat where Thampan Thomas of Janata Party defeated his rival candidate T. N. Upendranatha Kurup by a small margin of 1,287 votes.

The state of Kerala is always divided between two groups one led by United Democratic Front (UDF) and other Left Democratic Front (LDF). The UDF is always led by national party i.e Congress and other LDF led by Left parties of the state. Both the groups have been accusing each other of corruption, promoting or condoning political violence, and the general breakdown of law and order during their periods in government.