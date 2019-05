8th Lok Sabha elections 1984 Rajasthan: Congress' win in Rajasthan was a part of its nation-wide victory following the assassination of Indira Gandhi. Congress won more than 400 seats and Rajiv Gandhi became the undisputed prime minister. In 1984, the Congress was governer the sate with Shivcharan Mathur as the chief minister. He was sworn in as the chief minister from July 1981 to February 1985.

8th Lok Sabha elections 1984 Rajasthan: The Congress registered a thumping victory in 1984 Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, winning all the 25 seats. It was Congress’ best ever performance in the state as no other political party had done it earlier or till 2014. The sweeping of all seats was repeated by the BJP in 2014 Rajasthan general elections. The party could do this after riding on Modi-wave that swept the country and got an absolute majority at the Centre.

Congress’ win in Rajasthan was a part of its nation-wide victory following the assassination of Indira Gandhi. Congress won more than 400 seats and Rajiv Gandhi became the undisputed prime minister. In 1984, the Congress was governer the sate with Shivcharan Mathur as the chief minister. He was sworn in as the chief minister from July 1981 to February 1985.

The desert state had 2,01,17,285 voters in 1984 with 1,04,19,163 male and 96,98,122 in 1984. A total of 353 candidates were in the fray for 25 seats among which 258 lost deposits. The state recorded 56.99 per cent turnout, third lowest in the country after Meghalaya (54.47%) and Orissa (56.26%).

In 1984, the BJP was making a debut in the Lok Sabha elections but failed to impress the voters in Rajasthan. However, in the subsequent Assembly elections, the party managed to win 39 segments. It strengthened its position winning 13 seats in 1989 general elections and 85 segments in 1990 Assembly elections. The party managed to form government in the desert state with the support of Janata Dal. Bhairon Singh Shekhawat was sworn in as the chief minister of Rajasthan. At the national level, the saffron party initiated the Ram Janmabhoomi movement managing to gain the support of people.