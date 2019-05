In 1984, Congress won 25 Lok Sabha seats while ADMK won 12 seats. The opposition party DMK which had allied with Janata Party (JP) won 2 seats. The other parties including BJP, PMK failed to win a single seat in the state. Both Congress and ADMK later claimed 38 Lok Sabha seats in 1989 and all the 39 seats in 1991.

8th Lok Sabha elections 1984 Tamil Nadu: Full winners list: In 1984, Two alliance partners- Congress and AIADMK emerged victorious by winning 37 seats out of 39 Lok Sabha seats. The remaining two seats were won by DMK. The 1984 Lok Sabha elections marked the rule of Congress and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu for the next decade. Both parties later claimed 38 Lok Sabha seats in 1989 and all the 39 seats in 1991. The 1984 general elections were held post-assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. The sympathy wave helped Rajiv Gandhi to secure a landslide victory for the Congress in the elections.

The results later initiated MGR formula. As per MGR formula, The regional party AIADMK would contest two-third in assembly elections and the national party would contest two-third seats in Parliamentary elections. Vyjayanthimala, an Indian actress took her debut in 1984 Lok Sabha elections against seasoned parliamentarian Janata Party’s candidate Era Sezhiyan. Vyjayanthimala won the South Chennai Lok Sabha seat by a margin of over 48,000 votes.

The vote-percentage got by AIADMK was 18.4% while DMK got 25.9%. The Congress got 40.5% vote-share. In Nagapattinam, AIADMK candidate Mahalingam. M emerged as the winner by a margin of over 2289 votes against CPI candidatye Murugaiyan K.