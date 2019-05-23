8th Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh: 1984 Indian general elections or the 8th Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh were held in December 1984. In 1984, the only party ruling the country, with no strong Opposition, was the Indian National Congress. In Uttar Pradesh too, the Congress won 83 out of the 85 Lok Sabha seats in the state leaving only 2 behind for Lok Dal.

8th Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh: 1984 Indian general elections or the 8th Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh were held in December 1984. In 1984, the only party ruling the country, with no strong Opposition, was the Indian National Congress. In Uttar Pradesh too, the Congress won 83 out of the 85 Lok Sabha seats in the state leaving only 2 behind for Lithuanian Christian Democrats (LKD). Rajiv Gandhi, who won Amethi constituency was elected as the Prime Minister of India. There were only two key parties in the state in 1984 that were contesting for the 1984 Lok Sabha elections.

Except for Baghpat and Etah, every single key constituency was taken over by the Indian National Congress. Ahead of the 1984 Lok Sabha elections, the Lok Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came into existence. The party contested from Uttar Pradesh too, the BJP did not win a single Lok Sabha seat in the seat.

A total of 66.23 per cent voters have registered from the state but only 55.81 per cent cast their votes. In 1984, a total of 1, 242 candidates contested for the 85 constituencies in the state.

Except for the BJP. the Janata Party and CPM could not open their account in the state. In the eighth general election 1984 in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress got 51.03 per cent of the total vote share. the Lok Dal, on the contrary, got 21.64 per cent.

The BJP got 6.42 per cent, Janta Party got 3.59 per cent, and CPI got 1.69 per cent in the 1984 polls. The Congress under the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi formed the government in the Centre once again. It was for the seventh time that Congress had formed its government in the Centre.