8th Lok Sabha Elections Assam: General Elections 1984 results, winners list: Assam and Punjab had the 8th Lok Sabha Elections scheduled at the same time due to the ongoing tensions on the particular regions. The total electors in the state of Assam during the 1985 elections were 10097661 out of which 5424293 were men and 4673368 were women electors.
In the Assam Lok Sabha elections in 19845, the overall voter turnout was reported to be 77.40%. The total number of voters was 7815702 and reportedly, 4.45% out of the total votes were rejected by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Meanwhile, the polling was conducted at 13829 polling stations in the state of Assam.
In the 1985 general elections in Assam, Indian National Congress (INC) won 4 seats, Independent (IND) won 8 seats, and ICS won 1 seat. Congress candidates Biren Singh Engti representing Autonomous District (ST) won 14551 votes, Bipin Pal Das of Tezpur constituency won 14797 votes, Haren Bhumji of Dibrugarh constituency won 42055 votes, Santosh Mohan Dev of Silchar constituency won 44079 votes and Ataur Rahman of Barpeta constituency won 56296 votes in the general elections of 1985.
|Year
|Name of State/ UT
|Parliamentary Constituency
|Candidate Name
|Party Abbreviation
|Margin Votes
|1985
|Assam
|Autonomous District (ST)
|Biren Singh Engti
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|14551
|1985
|Assam
|Barpeta
|Ataur Rahman
|Independent (IND)
|56296
|1985
|Assam
|Dhubri
|Abdul Hamid
|Independent (IND)
|11818
|1985
|Assam
|Dibrugarh
|Haren Bhumji
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|42055
|1985
|Assam
|Gauhati
|Dinesh Goswami
|Independent (IND)
|303506
|1985
|Assam
|Jorhat
|Parag Chaliha
|Independent (IND)
|98753
|1985
|Assam
|Kaliabor
|Bhadreswar Tanti
|Independent (IND)
|89000
|1985
|Assam
|Karimganj (SC)
|Sudarsan Das
|Indian Congress (Socialist) (ICS)
|74421
|1985
|Assam
|Kokrajhar (ST)
|Samar Brahma Choudhury
|Plains Tribals Council Of Assam (PTC)
|13764
|1985
|Assam
|Lakhimpur
|Gakul Saikia
|Independent (IND)
|169934
|1985
|Assam
|Mangaldoi
|Saifuddin Akmed
|Independent (IND)
|145793
|1985
|Assam
|Nowgong
|Muhiram Saikia
|Independent (IND)
|35630
|1985
|Assam
|Silchar
|Santosh Mohan Dev
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|44079
|1985
|Assam
|Tezpur
|Bipin Pal Das
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|14797
|1985
|Punjab
|Amritsar
|Raghunandan Lal Bhatia
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|105064
|1985
|Punjab
|Bhatinda (SC)
|Teja Singh Dardi
|Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
|83384
|1985
|Punjab
|Faridkot
|Shaminder Singh
|Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
|35253
|1985
|Punjab
|Ferozepur
|Gurdial Singh Dhillon
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|43356
|1985
|Punjab
|Gurdaspur
|Sukhbuns Kaur
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|37677
|1985
|Punjab
|Hoshiarpur
|Kamal Chudhary
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|76703
|1985
|Punjab
|Jullundur
|Rajinder Singh Sparrow
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|69643
|1985
|Punjab
|Ludhiana
|Mewa Singh
|Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
|140
|1985
|Punjab
|Patiala
|Charanjit Singh
|Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
|20268
|1985
|Punjab
|Phillaur (SC)
|Sunder Singh
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|66784
|1985
|Punjab
|Ropar (SC)
|Charanjit Singh
|Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
|74405
|1985
|Punjab
|Sangrur
|Balwant Singh Ramuwalia
|Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
|122669
|1985
|Punjab
|Tarn Taran
|Tarlochan Singh Tur
|Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
|64476
|Grand Total
|1914219