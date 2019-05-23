8th Lok Sabha Elections Assam: General Elections 1984 results, winners list: Assam and Punjab had the 8th Lok Sabha Elections scheduled at the same time due to the ongoing tensions on the particular regions. The total electors in the state of Assam during the 1985 elections were 10097661 out of which 5424293 were men and 4673368 were women electors.

In the Assam Lok Sabha elections in 19845, the overall voter turnout was reported to be 77.40%. The total number of voters was 7815702 and reportedly, 4.45% out of the total votes were rejected by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Meanwhile, the polling was conducted at 13829 polling stations in the state of Assam.

In the 1985 general elections in Assam, Indian National Congress (INC) won 4 seats, Independent (IND) won 8 seats, and ICS won 1 seat. Congress candidates Biren Singh Engti representing Autonomous District (ST) won 14551 votes, Bipin Pal Das of Tezpur constituency won 14797 votes, Haren Bhumji of Dibrugarh constituency won 42055 votes, Santosh Mohan Dev of Silchar constituency won 44079 votes and Ataur Rahman of Barpeta constituency won 56296 votes in the general elections of 1985.

Year Name of State/ UT Parliamentary Constituency Candidate Name Party Abbreviation Margin Votes
1985 Assam Autonomous District (ST) Biren Singh Engti Indian National Congress (INC) 14551
1985 Assam Barpeta Ataur Rahman Independent (IND) 56296
1985 Assam Dhubri Abdul Hamid Independent (IND) 11818
1985 Assam Dibrugarh Haren Bhumji Indian National Congress (INC) 42055
1985 Assam Gauhati Dinesh Goswami Independent (IND) 303506
1985 Assam Jorhat Parag Chaliha Independent (IND) 98753
1985 Assam Kaliabor Bhadreswar Tanti Independent (IND) 89000
1985 Assam Karimganj (SC) Sudarsan Das Indian Congress (Socialist) (ICS) 74421
1985 Assam Kokrajhar (ST) Samar Brahma Choudhury Plains Tribals Council Of Assam (PTC) 13764
1985 Assam Lakhimpur Gakul Saikia Independent (IND) 169934
1985 Assam Mangaldoi Saifuddin Akmed Independent (IND) 145793
1985 Assam Nowgong Muhiram Saikia Independent (IND) 35630
1985 Assam Silchar Santosh Mohan Dev Indian National Congress (INC) 44079
1985 Assam Tezpur Bipin Pal Das Indian National Congress (INC) 14797
1985 Punjab Amritsar Raghunandan Lal Bhatia Indian National Congress (INC) 105064
1985 Punjab Bhatinda (SC) Teja Singh Dardi Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 83384
1985 Punjab Faridkot Shaminder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 35253
1985 Punjab Ferozepur Gurdial Singh Dhillon Indian National Congress (INC) 43356
1985 Punjab Gurdaspur Sukhbuns Kaur Indian National Congress (INC) 37677
1985 Punjab Hoshiarpur Kamal Chudhary Indian National Congress (INC) 76703
1985 Punjab Jullundur Rajinder Singh Sparrow Indian National Congress (INC) 69643
1985 Punjab Ludhiana Mewa Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 140
1985 Punjab Patiala Charanjit Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 20268
1985 Punjab Phillaur (SC) Sunder Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 66784
1985 Punjab Ropar (SC) Charanjit Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 74405
1985 Punjab Sangrur Balwant Singh Ramuwalia Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 122669
1985 Punjab Tarn Taran Tarlochan Singh Tur Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 64476
Grand Total         1914219

