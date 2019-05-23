8th Lok Sabha Elections Assam: General Elections 1984 results, winners list: In this election, Indian National Congress or INC managed to bag only four seats. Independent (IND) candidates won eight out of the total 14 seats in the 8th Lok Sabha in Assam.

8th Lok Sabha Elections Assam: General Elections 1984 results, winners list: Assam and Punjab had the 8th Lok Sabha Elections scheduled at the same time due to the ongoing tensions on the particular regions. The total electors in the state of Assam during the 1985 elections were 10097661 out of which 5424293 were men and 4673368 were women electors.

In the Assam Lok Sabha elections in 19845, the overall voter turnout was reported to be 77.40%. The total number of voters was 7815702 and reportedly, 4.45% out of the total votes were rejected by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Meanwhile, the polling was conducted at 13829 polling stations in the state of Assam.

In the 1985 general elections in Assam, Indian National Congress (INC) won 4 seats, Independent (IND) won 8 seats, and ICS won 1 seat. Congress candidates Biren Singh Engti representing Autonomous District (ST) won 14551 votes, Bipin Pal Das of Tezpur constituency won 14797 votes, Haren Bhumji of Dibrugarh constituency won 42055 votes, Santosh Mohan Dev of Silchar constituency won 44079 votes and Ataur Rahman of Barpeta constituency won 56296 votes in the general elections of 1985.