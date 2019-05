9th Lok Sabha elections 1989 Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power for the first time and Vishwanath Pratap Singh became the Prime Minister of India. BJP won 4 seats, Janta Dal bagged 1 and Congress had retained 2 seats in Delhi in 1989.

9th Lok Sabha elections 1989 Delhi: The 9th Lok Sabha election was held in the month of November 1989. This was the time when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power for the first time and Vishwanath Pratap Singh became the Prime Minister of India. BJP was supported by the Left parties and regional parties such as the Telugu Desam Party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and the Asom Gana Parishad. At that time NT Rama Rao was elected as President and VP Singh was the convenor. It was a big defeat for Congress as party lost 207 seats compared to 1984 Lok Sabha election.

Delhi witnessed the same scenario as BJP won 4 seats, Janta Dal bagged 1 and Congress had retained 2 seats. From Delhi Sadar seat, Vijay Kumar Malhotra marked victory for BJP, whearas Kalka Dass had won from Karol Bagh, Lal Krishna Advani won from the New Delhi constituency and while Madan Lal Khurrana had cultivated lotus in the south Delhi constituency. Tarif Singh had won the Outer Delhi seat. Congress stalwarts HKL Bhagat and Jai Prakash Aggarwal had secured East Delhi and Chandni Chowk seats respectively. There were 237 candidates in fray for 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

According to the data available online, in 1989, there were around 57 lakh registered voters and voter turnout was 54.30 %. In terms of vote share, BJP was at the second spot with 26.19 vote still managed to win highest number of seats and Congress despite getting the highest number of vote share bagged only 2 seats.

VP Singh’s government fell in 1990 after LK Advani was arrested in Samastipur. Advani’s Ram Rath Yatra was stopped on orders of Singh and Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and police had arrested Advani, who was heading with a mob to the Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya on 23 October 1990. Aftermanth BJP seprated their ways and withdrew its support to Singh government due to which VP Singh lost confidence motion on 7 November 1990.