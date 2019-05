9th Lok Sabha elections 1989 Haryana: The 9th Lok Sabha which was held in the year 1989 again was an interesting one prominently in these elections, a Jat and non-Jat politics surfaced during the nomination and campaigning. Yet again, elections couldn't complete its term. Elections for the 9th Lok Sabha were declared in November 1989.

9th Lok Sabha Elections 1989 Haryana: The 9th Lok Sabha which was held in the year 1989 again was an interesting one prominently in these elections, a Jat and non-Jat politics surfaced during the nomination and campaigning. Yet again, elections couldn’t complete its term. Elections for the 9th Lok Sabha were declared in November 1989. Devi Lal who served as 6th Deputy Prime Minister of India from 1989–91 in the governments of V. P. Singh and Chandra Shekhar and also twice as Chief Minister of Haryana, termed these elections as a battle for justice.

Not just that, interestingly all the popular leaders including Devi Lal, Bhajan Lal and Bansi Lai contested the elections. In general, the election was a significant one as India’s former Prime Minister VP Singh drastically transformed the Indian politics significantly, despite leading the country only for year.

In the year 1989, the number of nominations have been recorded slightly higher to 480 in contrast to 200 in the Lok Sabha elections. While 69.17 per cent candidates (324) contested on the other hand 148 withdrew themselves from the fray and out of them 8 were rejected during the scrutiny. The Congress contested for 10 seats and Dorrdarshee Party – a new outfit, Janata Dal-8, SP(B)-9, Janata Party and Lok Dal-5 each, BJP-2, CPI-1, SUCI-1 and RPI-1 besides 271 Independents in the field.

The number of electors were increased to 96,36,688 that is 19.82 per cent, higher than the Lok Sabha elections, 1984. Out of them it includes 51,97,963 men (53.93%) and 4438795

women (46.07%).

However, only 62, 07,125 (64.41 per cent) casted their votes including 3,57,881 men (57.64 per cent ) and 26,28,944 (42.36%) women at the polling stations. On the election day, 12,733 polling stations were set up.

The result was quite obvious in terms of favouring the parties. The Congress which was ruling for quite a few years, got the highest 46.15 percent votes however managed to get only 4 seats. The Janata Dal also secured 38.90 per cent of votes, but received 6 seats. It showed that the Janata Dal successfully gained the support of Jat voters in general and rural voters in particular.

From Ambala Ram Parkash (INC), from Kuruskshetra Gurdal Singh Saini (JD), from Karnal Chiranjit Lal (INC), from Sonepat Kapil Dev (JD), from Rohtak Devi Lal (JD), from Faridabad Bhajan Lal (INC), from Mahendragarh Birendra Singh ( JD), from Bhiwani Bansi Lal (INC), from Hissar Jai Parkash (JD) and from Sirsa (SC) Het Ram won the the election successfully.