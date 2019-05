9th Lok Sabha elections 1989 Rajasthan: The saffron party won 13 parliamentary constituencies while debutant Janata Dal got 11 seats and CPI(M) got hold of one seat. Both Janata Dal and the CPI(M) won elections for the first and last time in the desert state.

9th Lok Sabha elections 1989 Rajasthan: The Congress recorded one of its worst performances in 1989 Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan as the party failed to open its account. The grand old party could not win the trust of 2,58,14,515 voters in the desert state who by and large voted for the BJP and Janata Dal. The saffron party won 13 parliamentary constituencies while debutant Janata Dal got 11 seats and CPI(M) got hold of one seat. Both Janata Dal and the CPI(M) won elections for the first and last time in the desert state.

One of the major reasons for Congress’ defeat was the serious allegations of corruption in the infamous Bofors scandal. Congress chief Rajiv Gandhi was accused of receiving kickbacks from Bofors AB, a Swedish and British arms manufacturer. The election results brought Third Front-led by Janata Dal to power at the Centre. Congress, which had swept 1985 Lok Sabha elections, failed to cross 200-mark in 1999 general elections.

The then Janata Dal chief V P Singh got the support of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Telugu Desam Party and the Asom Gana Parishad and formed National Front. The front also enjoyed outside support of the BJP and the CPI(M) which led Singh to take reins of the country. However, the government did not last long after the BJP withdrew its support following the arrest of L K Advani on the directions of Lalu Prasad Yadav in October 1990. Bihar Chief Minister got Advani arrested in Bihar’s Samastipur when he was campaigning for the building of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, a total of 304 candidates stood for 25 seats Sabha seats in Rajasthan among which 254 lost deposits. The state recorded a turnout of 56.53 per cent. Rajasthan had 1,36,27,777 men and 1,21,86,738 women voters in 1989.