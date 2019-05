9th Lok Sabha elections 1989 Rajasthan: Rajasthan sends 25 lawmakers to the parliament after every five years like other states and plays an eminent role in government formation at the Centre. In terms of a number of seats, the desert state stays at number 9 with Andhra Pradesh as both the states have 25 parliamentary seats.

9th Lok Sabha elections 1989 Rajasthan: Full winners list: General Elections results, winners list: The Lok Sabha elections of 1980 in Rajasthan gave Congress (I) 18 seats, Janata Party 4, Janata Party (Secular) 2 and Congress (U) 1. Congress (I) got 42.64 votes, Janata Party got 31.65 per cent and Janata Party (secular) got 12.04. A total of 252 candidates were fighting for 25 seats in 1984 Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan which recorded a turnout of 54.66 per cent.

Some of the Congress candidates who won the elections include Acharya Bhagwan Dev from Ajmer, Ram Singh Yadav from Alwar, Bhikha Bhai from Banswara, Virdhi Chand from Barmer Jagannath Persad Pahadia from Bayana, Rajesh Pilot from Bharatpur, Girdhari Lal from Bhilwara. The Janata Dal candidates include Satish Chandra Agarwal from Jaipur, Virda Ram from Jalore, Chatur Bhuj from Jhalawar, Bhim Singh from Jhunjhunu. The win for Rajesh Pilot was his first as he was making a debut from Bharatpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Rajasthan sends 25 lawmakers to the parliament after every five years like other states and plays an eminent role in government formation at the Centre. In terms of a number of seats, the desert state stays at number 9 with Andhra Pradesh as both the states have 25 parliamentary seats. The 25 seats in Rajasthan are divided into categories: four SC’s, three ST’s and rest General.