4th Lok Sabha elections 1967 Rajasthan: The Congress managed to win 10 Lok Sabha constituencies while Bharatiya Jana Sangh bagged eight seats and two were claimed by independents. Rajasthan was having 1,21,76,265 voters in 1967 among which 58.27 per cent turned out to cast their ballot. There were 116 candidates in fray for the 23 seats and 68 of them lost their deposits.

4th Lok Sabha elections 1967 Rajasthan: The Swatantra Party (SP), founded by C Rajagopalachari to provide alternate of Congress, recorded best-ever performance in 1967 Lok Sabha elections after securing eight seats as compared to three in the previous election. It won seats of Dausa, Jalore, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur Sawai Madhopur and Tonk. In the same year, the SP won 48 seats out of 184 when in the state elections for the fourth legislative assembly.

At the national level, Congres retained power for the fourth consecutive time under the leadership of Indira Gandhi as there was not a strong opposition to the dominant party. Swatantra Party was the only force which restricted Congress in many states including Gujarat and Orissa. The party later merged into Bharatiya Lok Dal

Meanwhile, Rajasthan now sends 25 lawmakers to the parliament after every five years like other states and plays an eminent role in government formation at the Centre. In terms of a number of seats, the desert state stays at number 9 with Andhra Pradesh as both the states have 25 parliamentary seats. The 25 seats in Rajasthan are divided into categories: four SC’s, three ST’s and rest General.