9th Lok Sabha elections 1989 Tamil Nadu: Full winners list: In 1989 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party along with AIADMK swept Tamil Nadu by winning 38 out of 39 seats. The opposition party DMK and its other allies failed to claim a single seat. The results turned disastrous for the party both in national and state politics. The Congress won 27 seats out of 39 and its ally AIADMK won 11 seats. The single seat was claimed by CPI. The BJP, DMK, CPM, JD, PMK failed to open their accounts in Lok Sabha elections 1989.

DMK leader Murasoli Maran was elected to Rajya Sabha during 1989 upper house elections. He was made Union minister as due to the defeat in Lok Sabha polls, the coalition between DMK-JD was routed. Murasoli Maran, a DMK leader, had also written scripts for several Tamil films.

Congress(I)-AIADMK alliance unlikely repeated its 1984 electoral performance when it won 37 out of the 39 seats, it had also made its inroads into the DMK’s bastion.

The Congress got 39.9% votes while as its ally AIADMK got 17.1% votes. The opposition party DMK won just 2% votes.

In Arakkonam, Congress candidate Jeevarathinam. R defeated against his rival candidate Murthy .K of DMK over a margin of 62,393 votes. In Chengalpattu seat, AIADMK candidate Kanchee Paneer emerged as the winner against DMK candidate Ramu. M. V by a margin of over 1,22,867 votes. Chidambaram Lok Sabha seat was won by Congress candidate Vallalperuman. P against DMK candidate Ayyasamy. A by a margin of over 28,283 votes.