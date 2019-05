9th Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of the 1989 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Opposition-led by opposition leader VP Singh formed Janata Dal and contested the 9th Lok Sabha polls. Except for that, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) also contested its maiden elections in 1989. The 9th Lok Sabha was elected after the 1989 polls that took place between November 22 to November 26, 1989.

9th Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of the 1989 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Opposition-led by opposition leader VP Singh formed Janata Dal and contested the 9th Lok Sabha polls. Except for that, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) also contested its maiden elections in 1989. The 9th Lok Sabha was elected after the 1989 polls that took place between November 22 to November 26, 1989. It was the year when the Congress lost it hold on Uttar Pradesh constituency and Janata Dal swept 54 seats in the state. While the Congress had won only 15 seats, BSP concluded its journey with only 2 seats. The BJP won only 8 seats in the contest.

The other parties including Communist Party of India (CPI), IND, Hindu Mahasabha ( HMS) and (Communist Party-Marxist) CPM had won 2, 2, 1 and 1 seats respectively in the 9th Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress was still holding on the Amethi and Rae Bareli seats while the Varanasi constituency was swept by Anil Shashtri of the Janata Dal (JD). The Janata Dal has taken over the key constituencies including Agra, Allahabad, Etawah, Faizabad, Kairana and Kannauj. Apart from that, VP Rao, who won UP’s Fatehpur constituency was elected as Prime Minister of India.

Rao also helped the Congress, way too far from forming the government in Centre, to form a coalition government after joining hands with the party. During the 1989 Lok Sabha elections, around 7.96 crore voters were registered in Uttar Pradesh. The total vote cast was recorded at 51.27 per cent in 1989 polls. In 1989, 1,087 candidates contested for the 85 Lok Sabha seats of UP.

In the country’s ninth general elections, the Janata Dal got 35.90 per cent of the total vote share, while Congress got 31.77 per cent, BSP got 9.93 per cent, BJP got 7.58 and CPI got 1.36 per cent.