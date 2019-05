9th Lok Sabha Elections Kerala: General Elections 1989 results, winners list: In Badagara seat, the ICS (SCS) candidate K.P. Unnikrishnan claimed a win against Congress candidate A. Sujanapal who lost by a margin of 8000 votes. In Calicut, Congress candidate K. Muraleedharan won by a margin of over 29000 votes against CPI(M) candidate E.K. Imbichibava.

The 1989 Lok Sabha elections for Kerala saw that Congress emerged as the single largest party in the state by winning 14 seats out of 20 seats while opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) claimed 2 seats. The other parties include Indian Congress (Socialist-Sarat Chandra Sinha)(ICS)(SCS) won 1 seat, Kerala Congress (M)(KCM) 1 seat and Muslim League Kerala State Committee (MUL) 2 seats.

The vote-share got by Congress was 41.7% while CPI(M) registered 22.9% vote-share. The MUL party recorded 5.2% while Kerala Congress claimed 2.4% vote-share. The total turnout was recorded was 79.3%.

The Kasaragod seat was again won by CPI(M) candidate M. Rammana Rai against Congress candidate Rama Rai by a small margin of over 1000 votes. In Mukundapuram, Congress candidate Savithri Lakshmanan emerged as the winner against CPI(M) candidate C.O. Poulose Master.

In Ottapalam, the Congress candidate K.R. Narayanan won the seat against CPI(M) candidate Lenin Rajendran by a margin of over 25,000 votes. In Palghat, The CPI(M) candidate A. Vijayaraghavan emerged winner against Congress candidate V.S. Vijayaraghavan by over 1000 votes. from Trivandrum seat, Congress candidate A. Charles won against Independent candidate O.N. V. Kurup.