Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The Counting for the Assembly elections has begun at 8:00 AM today, May 23, 2019, and all eyes are on to who will be the winner. Most of the constituencies in the state of Arunachal Pradesh have a fight between the BJP and Congress apart from the other regional parties like People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), Nationalist People’s Party, JD(U) and JD(S). There are 57 Assembly constituencies and 2 Lok Sabha seats in the state of Arunachal Pradesh for which the counting has begun.

Apart from Arunachal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh had also gone to polls this year. Arunachal Pradesh’s 60 Assembly seats are reserved for candidates of the Scheduled Tribe (ST). Reportedly, till the last Assembly elections in the state in 2014, one constituency Bordumsa – Diyum was unreserved which now also has an ST seat.

This year, a total of 181 candidates from Congress, BJP, NPP, Janata Dal (United) People’s Party of Arunachal, Independents are contesting the Assembly Elections. While the BJP is contesting on all the 57 assembly seats, Congress has fielded candidates in 46 seats only. Other parties like NPP is contesting in 30 seats, JD(S) in 12, JD(U) in 15 and PPA in nine constituencies.

The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections for 57 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats had been scheduled to be conducted together in phase one. According to reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in 3 constituencies have taken an early lead in postal votes. Mainly, it looks like it is a direct contest of BJP and Congress this election. The two Parliamentary constituency seats have a tri-corner fight with Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju who is the incumbent MP from Arunachal West, Congress chief Nabam Tuki, and Arunachal BJP chief Tapir Gao.