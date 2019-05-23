Assam Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have an upper hand in the ongoing counting session as it leads with nine seats while Congress (INC) trails in the Valley.

Assam Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: The counting for 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam along with all the other states have begun at 8 AM today, May 23, 2019. The post exit poll results of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and Modi wave in the state shows that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get a majority. According to the predictions, BJP is likely to get nearly 20 seats out of the 25 seats in the entire North East. The current status of the results shows that BJP is leading with nine seats in Assam while Congress is ahead with only three seats.

Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi’s son Gaurav Gogoi who is contesting from the Kaliabor constituency is seen trailing. The later is contesting against his rival party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Moni Madhab Mahanta. Despite having considerable campaigning, the Congress candidate seems to be on the losing side till now. However, it would be interesting at the end of the day who wins the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in the Northeastern state.