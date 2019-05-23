Assam Lok Sabha Election results 2019: General Elections 2019 complete list of winners: AGP, BJP, BPF Pallab Lochan Das (BJP), Mani Madhab Mahatnta (AGP), Tapan Gogoi (BJP), Rameswar Teli (BJP), MGVK Bhanu (INC), Gaurav Gogoi (INC), Sushanta Borgohain (INC), Gaurav Gogoi, Sushmita Dev, BJP queen Ojha Zabed Aslam, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal. The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results will be announced on May 23, 2019. BJP and INC are in a direct contest this year. It is yet to be seen if BJP retains its power.

Assam Lok Sabha Election results 2019: The 17th Lok Sabha will be formed soon as the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 has come to a conclusion and the results will be declared today, May 23, 2019. In Assam, there are 14 seats from the following constituencies – Tezpur, Kalibor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Karimganj, Silchar, autonomous district, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati.

Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi’s son Gaurav Gogoi is contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on behalf of the Indian National Congress (Congress) from Kaliabor constituency. Mani Madhab Mahanta representing AGP will be contesting against Gaurav Gogoi from the same constituency. Badruddin Ajmal will be contesting the elections once again on behalf of AIUDF from the Dhubri constituency. While the BJP and AGP have joined hands for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, it would be interesting to who will bag the majority this time.

Here is the list of winners for Assam Lok Sabha elections 2019:

Kalibor Congress Gaurav Gogoi Dibrugarh BJP Rameswar Teli Lakhimpur BJP Pradan Baruah Tezpur BJP PL Das Jorhat BJP Topon Kumar Gogoi Mangaldoi BJP Dilip Saikia Karimganj BJP K Mallah Silchar BJP Rajdeep Roy Nawgong INC P Bordoloi Autonomous district BJP H Sing Bey Barpeta INC Abdul Khaleque Gauhati BJP Queen Oja Dhubri AIUDF B Ajmal Kokrajhar IND NK Sarania

The polling in Assam was held in three phases starting from the first phase on April 11, 2019, followed by the second phase on April 18 and the third and last phase on April 23 for all the constituencies. The Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha 2019 elections on March 10. The present strength of the Lok Sabha is 542 in the country which had gone to poll in seven phases.

Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2019 has National Parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Indian National Congress (INC) largest regional party, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and others contesting for 14 Lok Sabha seats. This time there is a direct contest between the BJP and Congress as Assam had seen Congress rule the state for 15 years before Narendra Modi government came to power. Sarbananda Sonowal has been serving the post of Chief Minister in the state under the Amit Shah and Modi led-BJP.



