The 2019 Lok Sabha election in Bihar was held in seven phases for 40 seats. It is one few states that is dominated by regional parties. The state has a direct contest between the NDA and an opposition mahagathbandhan (gran alliance) for almost every Lok Sabha seat. It is one of the few states where the NDA is combating against a united opposition which is banking on the widespread dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Modi and his policies.

This election has been an absorbing battle in Bihar. Polling concluded in 19 of the 40 seats in the State on April 29. The two crucial regions of Kosi and Seemanchal have voted and so have some other important constituencies such as Begusarai, Jamui, Gaya, Munger and Darbhanga. After the completion of the fourth phase of voting in Bihar on April 29, one aspect of the contest stands out: as in the 2015 Assembly elections, Narendra Modi and the National Democratic

Alliance (NDA) face a unique challenge. Four elements of the challenge attract immediate attention.

The mahagathbandhan has certainly played in favour of the mahagathbandhan. Upendra Kushwaha, until recently a Union Minister and the tallest Koeri leader, has switched sides. Similarly, Mukesh Sahni, the star campaigner of the 2015 Assembly elections whose supporters call him the “Son of Mallah”, joined the mahagathbandhan after a personal meeting with Rahul Gandhi in December 2018. While there are a lot of divisions within the NDA, particularly over the distribution of seats and selection of candidates. For example, take the three seats that went to the polls on April 29, Darbhanga, Begusarai and Ujiarpur. Giriraj Singh’s revolt against the BJP for giving him the ticket for Begusarai was highlighted in the media as a reaction to some sort of personal affront.

