Bihar Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA has won 39 seats out of 40 in Bihar. BJP won 17 seats, Nitish Kumar's Janta Dal-United (JDU) won 16 seats and Ramvilas Paswan's Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) won 6 seats. Congress only managed to get 1 seat.

Elections in Bihar were held in all 7 seven phases between April 11 and May 19, 2019, and the contest was between NDA and UPA mainly. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had support of JDU and LJP. On the other side, Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) had teamed up with Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Jeetan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP) for 2019 elections.

Meanwhile, the Left Front comprises of parties like CPI (M-L), SUCI, CPI, CPI (M), AIFB and RSPI.

Out of 40, BJP+ managed to win 39 seats and Congress+ got only 1 seat in Bihar. Here is the full list of winners for Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Bihar:

The stakes were particularly high for political leaders like Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad contesting against BJP rebel and actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib constituency, Congress candidate Raj Kumar Singh contesting against CPI-ML candidate Raju Yadav from Arrah constituency, BJP candidate Ashwini Kumar Choubey contesting against Jagdanand Singh from Buxar constituency, RJD candidate Misa Bharti contesting against Ram Kripal Yadav from Pataliputra constituency and student leader Kanhaiya Kumar contesting against RJD leader Tanveer Hasan and BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

In 16th Lok Sabha Elections 2014, BJP secured a massive victory by winning 22 seats with a vote share of 29.86%, LJP secured 6 seats with a vote share of 6.50%, RJD secured 4 seats with a vote share of 20.46%, JD(U) secured 2 seats with a vote share of 16.04%, Nationalist Congress Party secured 1 seat with a vote share of 1.22% while Congress faced a massive defeat and secured only 2 seats with a vote share of 8.56%. It will be interesting to witness if the cards will turn this year or the history repeats itself.

Bihar Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Highlights:

10: 30 pm: JD(U) candidate Sunil Kumar Pintu wins in Sitamarhi against RJD’s Arjun Ray. He has defeated his opponent with a vote margin of 250539. In 2014, RLSP’s Ram Kumar Sharma came to power in 147965 vote margin.

10: 00 pm: JD(U) candidate Ramprit Mandal wins from Jhanjharpur constituency. He has defeated RJD’s Gulab Yadav with a vote margin of 322951.

9: 45 pm| Dr Sanjay Jaiswal has won from Uttar Pradesh’s Paschim Champaran seat with a vote margin of 293906. He has defeared RLSP’s Brijesh Kumar Kushwaha. Dr Sanjay Jaiwal had also secured victory in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

9: 30 pm| LJP candidate Chandan Singh has won from Nawada constituency against RJD’s Vibha Devi. He has secured victory with a vote margin of 148072. BJP minister Giriraj Singh won from Nawada in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

9: 15 pm| BJP candidate Janardhan Singh Sigriwal has defeated RJD’s Randhir Kumar Singh in Maharajganj. Janardhan Singh Sigriwal has taken a lead with 230772 votes. He was also elected from the same constituency in 2014 general elections.

9: 00 pm| BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Yadav has won from Uttar Pradesh’s Madhubani constituency. He has defeated VIP candidate Badri Kumar Purbey with a huge margin. Ashok Kumar Yadav will assume power from BJP’s Hukm Deo Narayan Yadav.

8: 45 pm| Congress candidate Dr Mohammed Jawed has defeated JD(U)’s Syed Mahmood Ashraf in Kishanganj constituency. He has won with a margin of 34466 votes. In 2014 general elections, Congress candidate Mohammed Asrarul Haque had won from the seat.

8: 30 pm| JD(U) candidate Dulal Chandra Goswami has swept to victory from Katihar constituency. With a margin of 57203 votes, the candidate has defeated Congress’s Tariq Anwar. Tariq Anwar had won in 2014 elections from Nationalist Congress Party.

8: 00 pm| BJP candidate Ashwini Kumar Choubey has won Uttar Pradesh’s Buxar seat. The candidate has defeated RJD’s Jagadanand Singh with a vote margin of 117609. Ashwini Kumar Choubey had also won in Lok Sabha elections 2014 from the same seat.

7: 45 pm| BJP candidate R.K Singh, contesting on Arrah Lok Sabha constituency, has defeated CPI (M-L) candidate Raju Yadav. R.K Singh ahs won with a margin of 147285 votes. In 2014, BJP candidate Raj Kumar Singh has won with a vote margin of 135870 votes.

07: 30 pm| JD(U) candidate Dr Alok Kumar Suman has won from Gopalganj seat by defeating RJD’s Surendra Ram. Dr Alok Kumar Suman has won with a vote margin of 286434. In 2014, BJP candidate Janak Ram won from Gopalganj with a margin of 286936 votes.

07: 00 pm| Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address party workers shortly at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Union Minister Rajnath Singh, former MP CM Chouhan Shivraj, BJP chief Amit Shah, MEA Sushma Swaraj and Union Minister JP Nadda are present at BJP headquarters along with thousands of party cadres.

06:20 pm| BJP candidate Giriraj Singh had outclassed CPM candidate Kanhaiya Kumar by a huge margin of 419660 votes. Giriraj is a sitting MP from Nawada and this time party fielded him from Begusarai constituency. RLD’s Tanweer Hassan bagged the 3rd spot.

05: 30 pm| Lok Janshakti Party’s Chirag Paswan has won from the Jamui constituency seat by a margin of 241049 votes against Bhedeo Choudhary of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party. As per the trends, BJP is leading on 17 seats and JDU is ahead on 16 seats.

04:25 pm| BJP’s Gopal Jee Thakur has won the Bihar’s Darbhanga seat with a margin of 2,67, 979 votes against Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Abdul Bari Siddiqui. Thakur had replaced BJP’s Kirti Azad. The Election Commission has declared the results of only two parliamentary constituencies so far.

04: 10 pm| BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav is leading by 34,033 votes against RLD candidate and Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti at Patliputra parliamentary constituency.

03: 55 pm| At the Patliputra parliamentary constituency, BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav is leading over RJD candidate Misa Bharti by 26,811 votes. BJP+ is winning 36 seats in the state out of 40 and it’s not less than any shocker for the Congress and allies.

03: 40 pm| In the battle of Patna Sahib, Union Minister and BJP candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad is ahead by 2,49,941 votes against Congress’ Shatrughan Sinha. Sinha is an incumbent MP from this seat and had recently joined Congress after he was denied ticket by BJP.

03: 25 pm| As per the reports, supporters of Union Minister Giriraj Singh clashed with former JNUSU leader and CPM candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in Bihar’s Begusarai. Giriraj Singh is currently leading with a thumping margin of 397602.

03: 10 pm| Smriti Irani is leading in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency with 1,04,498 votes. Previously in 2014 elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi won the seat with 1,07,903 votes and defeated Smriti Irani.

03:00 pm| “India wins yet again!” tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. In his tweet, he has also talked about building a strong and inclusive India. After Modi’s tweet, #VijayiBharat is trending on Twitter.

सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

2: 50 pm| Sonia Gandhi has taken a lead in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency with 1, 35, 260 votes. Rae Bareli went to polls in the 5th phase on May 6th. The UPA chief is contesting against BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh.

2: 40 pm| Congress candidate Dr Mohammad Jawed is leading from Bihar’s Kishanganj constituency. Contesting against JD(U)’s Mohammed Asrarul Haque, Dr Mohammed Jawed is ahead of the electoral race with 194612 votes.

2: 30 pm| Actor turned politician and BJP rival Shatrughan Sinha, Congress’s Raj Kumar Singh, CPI-ML candidate Raju Yadav, Jagdanand Sing, Ram Kripal Singh, Kanhaiya Kumar are on the losing end of the spectrum, as per latest trends.

02: 20 pm| The electoral alliance of BJP-JD(U) is coming to fruition with a landslide victory for NDA. Speaking about the key candidates, Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading with 1,33,959 votes, Giriraj Singh is leading with 50, 743 votes while JD(U) candidate Dinesh Chandra Yadav is leading against former JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav.

02: 10 pm| Shatrughan Sinha of Congress is trailing from Patna Sahib by a margin of 96217 votes, while BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh is leading from Purvi Champaran by a margin of 81,621 votes.

01: 50 pm| BJP’s R.K. Singh is leading from Arrah by a margin of 56,390 votes. According to the latest trends, BJP+ was leading on 38 seats, while Congress+ was leading on two seats.

01:00 pm| Lalu Yadav’s daughter and SP candidate Misa Bharti is leading with 6116 votes in Patliputra constituency. Looking at the trends in Bihar, BJP and JDU alliance is leading by a huge margin. As a result, celebrations have already started in Patna.

12: 40 pm| Heavyweight Congress candidates Shatrughan Sinha, Meira Kumar, Neelam Devi, Dr Ashok Kumar, Uday Singh, Tariq Anwar, Ranjeet Ranjan and Shashwat Kedar are trailing in Bihar. Shatrughan Sinha is trailing against BJP candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad while Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar is trailing opposite BJP’s Chhedi Paswan.

12: 20 pm| As per latest trends, BJP and JDU are leading in 16 constituencies each. Followed by Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) with 6 seats and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with 2 seats. NDA has secured a vote share of 58.43%, UPA has secured a vote share of 29.33% and BSP has secured a vote share of 1.95%.

12: 10 pm| Meanwhile, JDU is gaining ground on constituencies Banka, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Gopalganj, Jhanjharpur, Karakat, Katihar, Kishanganj, Madhepura, Munger, Nalanda, Purnia, Sitamarhi, Siwan, Supaul and Valmiki Nagar.

12:00 pm| The coalition of BJP and JD(U) is leading in 38 constituencies while Congress-RJD alliance is trailing with 2 constituencies. The Modi wave can be observed in constituencies like Araria, Arrah, Aurangabad, Begusarai, Buxar, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Maharajganj, Muzaffarpur, Paschim Champaran, Patna Sahib, Purvi Champaran, Saran, Sasaram, Sheohar and Ujiarpur.

11: 45 am| It looks like BJP will bag Bihar’s most of the seats. Currently, trends show that BJP and JDU are winning 16 seats each in Bihar out of 40. The five-party alliance of the Congress-RJD (Gathbandhan) has managed to bag just only 2 seats.

11:30 am| Across 40 Bihar parliamentary constituencies, there is a BJP+ wave that can be seen. In the state, BJP+ is leading with 36 seats while RJD+ is trailing with 4 seats. The key candidates that are leading t| e electoral are Giriraj Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Chirag Paswan, Ramchandra Paswan, Chhedi Paswan, Nityanand Rai and many more.

11: 10 am| Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading on the Patna Sahib seat against Congress candidate Shatrughan Sinha by more than 36205 votes. Shatrughan Sinha secured victory in Patna Sahib constituency as a BJP candidate in 2014.

11:00 am| JD(U) candidate Dinesh Chandra Yadav is leading against RJD candidate Sharad Yadav in Bihar’s Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency. Incumbent MP Rakesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav is also trailing in the electoral race.

10: 50 am| Student leader and CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar is trailing in Begusarai by 36, 000 votes. He is contesting against BJP candidate Giriraj Singh and RJD candidate Tanweer Hassan in Bihar.

10: 40 am| The counting of votes of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is underway in Bihar. Katihar parliamentary constituency in Bihar recorded the highest voter turnout this year, i.e 67.61%. In Katihar, there is a direct contest between JD(U) candidate Dulal Chandra Goswami and Congress candidate Tariq Anwar.

10: 30 am| Giriraj Singh’s comment was in view to trends of Lok Sabha elections, in which, BJP+ is leading on more than 338 seats. Congress+ is ahead on 102 seats and Others are close to the mark of 100 seats.

10:20 am| BJP candidate Giriraj Singh, who is contesting and leading from Bihar’s Begusarai seat, on Twitter, said, the country has rejected people who do politics of Nepotism, regionalism, and secularism. # ModiHaiTohMumkinHai

10: 10 am| BJP candidate R K Singh maintains a stronghold in Arrah constituency. BJP candidate Giriraj Singh is leading against CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar and RJD candidate Tanweer Haasan. BJP candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading in Patna Sahib constituency.

10: 00 am| Lok Jan Shakti party candidate and son of Ram Villas Paswan, Chirag Paswan is leading from Jamui seat. RJD candidate Misa Bharti is leading against Ram Kripal Yadav from Pataliputra constituency. Overall, BJP+ is leading with 36 seats while Congress+ is trailing with 3 seats.

9: 40 am| BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading against Congress candidate Shatrughan Singh, who recently switched from BJP to Congress, at Patna Sahib seat. In 2014, Shatrughan Sinha secured victory in Patna Sahib constituency as a BJP candidate.

9: 35 am| Out of the 34 constituencies, BJP-JDU is leading in 32 constituencies, RJD-Congress is leading in 4 constituencies while Non Aligned is leading in 1 seat only. In 2014, The BJP-led NDA had secured victory by securing 31 seats in total. While BJP won 22 seats, LJP won 6 and RLSP won 3 seats.

9: 30 am| Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter and RJD candidate from Patliputra Misa Bharti is leading the trends now. With Patliputra seat, gathbandhan opened its account in Bihar. BJP is ahead on 25 seats.

9: 20 am| On Bihar’s 40 Lok Sabha seats, BJP-JDU-LJP alliance is ahead on 24 seats. Congress has not even opened its account.

9: 10 am| The trends suggest that Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan is leading in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur against Jaya Prada. On the Gandhi Nagar seat, BJP chief Amit Shah is leading with more than 24000 votes.

9: 05 am| As per the Lok Sabha election result trends, BJP is looking strong in Bihar. Saffron party is leading on 14 seats, while Congress has not even opened its account yet.

9: 00 am| Former Lok Sabha speaker and Congress candidate Meira Kumar is leading from Bihar’s Sasaram constituency. She is contesting against BJP candidate Chhedi Paswan.

8: 50 am| In Bihar, BJP is leading with 19 seats while RJD is trailing with 4 seats. JDU candidate Vijay Kumar leading from Gaya, RJD candidate Surendra Prasad Yadav leading from Jahanabad, JDU candidate Dulal Chandra Goswami leading from Katihar.

8: 40 am| In Bihar, BJP-Janata Dal (United) and Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) are contesting together against RJD-Congress led Grand Alliance. Under the seat-sharing formula, BJP and JD(U) contested on 17 seats each, while LJP is fighting on 6 seats.

8: 20 am| BJP ahead of the electoral race with 9 seats. No gains for Lalu Yadav’s RJD and others in Bihar yet. The polling in Bihar was held in all 7 seven phases between April 11 and May 19, 2019, for 40 constituencies.

8: 10 am| Voting has begun for 40 constituencies in Bihar. Prior to the elections, BJP-led NDA joined forces with JDU and LJP. To counter the same, Congress-led UPA joined forces with RJD and RLSP.

08: 00 am| The process of counting of votes has begun by the Election Commission of India. According to latest trends, BJP is leading in Bihar with 1 seat. RJD and others are yet to make an entry.

07: 50 am| Previously in 2014, BJP candidate Bhola Singh secured victory in Begusarai with 39.72% votes. He defeated RJD candidate Tanveer Hassan, who secured 32.31% votes. This year, there will be a stiff contest between BJP candidate Giriraj Singh, RJD candidate Tanveer Hasan and CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar.

07: 40 am| In 2014, Ram Kripal Yadav had defeated former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharati. Meanwhile, Chedi Paswan defeated former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar in the previous elections. Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha had secured victory in Patna Sahib constituency in 2014 as a BJP candidate.

07: 30 am| In Patna Sahib constituency, there will be a direct contest between Union Minister Ravi Shankar and actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha. While in Pataliputra constituency, there will a direct contest between BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav and RJD candidate Misa Bharti.

07: 20 am| According to the Election Commission data, Women have trumped men when it comes to voting. Women accounted for a total turnout of 59.29% while men accounted for 55.26%. The high female turnout was witnessed in constituencies like Katihar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Araria and many more.

07: 10 am| Phase 4 constituencies Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger accounted for 59.27%. Phase 5 constituencies Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur accounted for 57.08%. The voter turnout of Phase 6 and Phase 7 constituencies are still awaited.

07:00 am| This year, constituencies like Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui went to polls in phase 1 and recorded a voter turnout of 53.44%. Phase 2 constituencies- Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur and Banka recorded a voter turnout of 62.92%. Phase 3 constituencies like Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria recorded a voter turnout of 61.20%.

06: 50 am| The contest in Bihar is for 40 Lok Sabha seats and heavyweight leaders like Ravi Shankar Prasad, Shatrughan Sinha, Raj Kumar Singh, Raju Yadav, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Jagdanand Singh, Ram Kripal Yadav, Kanhaiya Kumar, Tanveer Hasan and Giriraj Singh are in the fray.

06: 41 am| The ECI will start counting of votes for the 542 Lok Sabha election at 8 am today, May 23. For Bihar’s 40 Lok Sabha seats, the contest is directly between NDA’s ally JDU and UPA partner RJD. According to the reports, the election results could be delayed by a few hours as it will be verified by the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines.