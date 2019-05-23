Lotus retain 2014 bloom as BJP takes unassailable lead on 340 seats, Congress struggles at 90: The BJP is set to sweep Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where it has taken an unassailable lead. Though the BJP would not repeat 2014 performance in Uttar Pradesh but it would certainly thwart the threats of clean sweep from Mahagathbandhan of SP and BSP.

Lotus retain 2014 bloom as BJP takes unassailable lead on 340 seats, Congress struggles at 90: The BJP-led NDA is heading for a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2009 with a spectacular performance over Congress and other opposition parties. The saffron party is leading from the length and breadth of the country by expanding their footprints and dashing the hopes of Congress which was hoping for a better outcome in the results. As per current trends, the NDA is ahead in more than 340 seats while as UPA-led by Congress is struggling at 90.

The BJP is set to sweep Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where it has taken an unassailable lead. Though the BJP would not repeat 2014 performance in Uttar Pradesh but it would certainly thwart the threats of clean sweep from Mahagathbandhan of SP and BSP. The alliance was expecting to win more than fifty seats keeping in view the vote share which they got in 2014. However, current trends have stunned all as the ruling dispensation is heading in 59 constituencies. The Mahagathbandhan is leading from 19 seats while Congress from Rae Bareli seat.

In Telangana, the BJP is giving a tough fight to ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti as the party is ahead in four Lok Sabha constituencies. Even Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha is trailing from Nizamabad to BJP’s Dharmapuri Arvind. He is leading the seat by over 30,000 votes.

The BJP had focused on West Bengal in the election campaign and was eyeing to win as many as seats they can. PM Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were seen taking jibes at each other. Amit Shah-led party is ahead in 17 seats in the Trinamool-ruled state.

In its bastion Gujarat, the BJP is leading in all the 26 seats and left no room for Congress. BJP boss is also leading by a margin of one lakh votes in Gandhinagar.

The BJP is also set to sweep Karnataka where Congress and Janata Dal-Secular had unseated the saffron party in 2018 assembly elections. The BJP has taken a considerable lead from 23 seats while the Congress-JD(S) alliance was leading in five states.

There has been a bitter and aggressive election campaign with Gandhi leveling corruption charges on PM Modi over the controversial Rafale deal. He kept asking questions to PM Modi over the deal and tried to highlight the issues which according to him, the PM has failed to deliver. Whereas BJP’s electioneering revolved around nationalism and security of the country.

After the last phase of polling ended on May 19, the exit polls predicted BJP’s landslide victory over Congress. The pollsters had shown that NDA would get comfortable with around 300 seats while Congress was given around 120 seats.