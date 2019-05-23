Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners updating live: The counting for Rajasthan's 25 seats in currently underway which would decide the fate of 249 candidates. The contest is mainly between the BJP and Congress.

According to pollsters, the BJP is likely to win more than 20 seats out of 25. However, the poll surveys have surprised all as only five months ago, Congress put an end to BJP’s ten-year rule and registered a massive win in the state assembly elections. The Congress bagged 100 seats in the 200-member legislature and formed the government with Ashok Ghelot as the Chief Minister. In the 2014 general elections, the BJP won all the Lok Sabha seats leaving Congress with empty handed. Rajasthan has become a battlefield for Congress and BJP as both parties have ruled the desert state on several occasions.

Here are the live updates of Rajasthan election results:

Rajasthan Congress chief and deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot had said that party will sweep polls by winning all the 25 seats.

Congress candidate from Manvendra Singh is trailing from Barmer while Union Minister Rajvardhan Rathore is leading from Jaipur Rural.

Rajasthan polled in the two phases of the seven-phased electoral exercise. Congress is eyeing to open its account as the party had failed to win a single seat in 2014 general elections.

As per the initial results, Rajasthan is witnessing the pitched battle between Congress and BJP.



