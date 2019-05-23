17th Lok Sabha 2019 Delhi: For Delhi's 7 Lok Sabha seats polling was held on May 12, sixth phase, and it's a triangular battle between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress. BJP Congress AAP Arvind Kejriwal Sheila Dikshit Atishi Gambhir Raghav Chadha Vijender Singh Bidhuri Meenakshi Lekhi Ajay Maken Vijender Singh are leading contestants.

17th Lok Sabha 2019 Delhi: The counting of votes for the 17th Lok Sabha election will take place on Thursday, May 23 and the suspense will be ended on nation’s choice. Lok Sabha election 2019 was held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and now it’s time for the results. For Delhi’s 7 Lok Sabha seats polling was held on May 12, sixth phase, and it’s a triangular battle between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress. In the 16th Lok Sabha, BJP had won all 7 seats under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari.

The 7 BJP winners for Lok Sabha elections 2014 were Dr Harsh Vardhan (Chandni Chowk), Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi), Maheish Girri (East Delhi), Meenakshi Lekhi (New Delhi), Udit Raj (North-West Delhi), Parvesh Verma (West Delhi) and Ramesh Bidhuri (South Delhi). All saffron leaders had registered victories with thumping margin and opponents were totally outclassed.

In this Lok Sabha election, BJP will try to continue its dominance, while Congress is keen to make a comeback. The third contestant, Aam Aadmi Party who had stunned everyone by clinching 67 seats out of 70 in the last assembly elections, is looking forward to continue the winning streak.

The Delhi Contestants:

All parties fielded their heavyweight leaders to bag the maximum number of seats in the National Capital.

Chandni Chowk Seat: BJP’s Dr Harshvardhan is competing with Congress candidate JP Aggarwal and AAP leader Pankaj Gupta. Harshvardhan is the sitting MP from the Chandni Chowk. While Congress stalwart Aggarwal and AAP’s National Secretary Gupta have good popularity among the voters of the constituency.

East Delhi seat: It had been the most controversial seat for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Here, AAP’s Atishi will face cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely. Atishi and Gambhir have been engaged in a number of controversies and war of words, which helped them to catch the eyeballs of Delhi voters.

New Delhi seat: Congress fielded senior leader Ajay Makan from this seat against BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi and AAP candidate Brijesh Goyal. All three leaders have a big following which makes the contest more interesting. It’s going to be a test for Lekhi’s work of last 5 years, while could be a popularity check for Ajay Makan the among people of Delhi. Earlier, there were talks that BJP may name Gautam Gambhir instead of Lekhi, but looking at strong opposition candidates and her good work, BJP picked her again for the fierce contest.

North East Delhi seat: 2-party unit chiefs, Delhi Congress chief Shiela Dikshit and Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari contested from this seat. Making it a triangular battle, Aam Aadmi Party had fielded national spokesperson Dilip Pandey, who is very popular among the youth. Sheila Dikshit held Chief Minister’s post for 3 consecutive terms and now she is looking forward to book a berth in the Lower House. On the other side, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who was a Bhojpuri actor and singer, had tried his best to woo the north-eastern voters of Delhi.

North West Delhi seat: This seat is reserved for the scheduled caste candidates. AAP’s Guggan Singh and BJP candidate and Singer Hansraj Hans contested elections for the first time. While Congress candidate Rajesh Lilothia is a two-time Member of Legislative Assembly and was recently appointed as working president of Delhi Congress.

South Delhi seat: Boxer Vijender Singh, who made the nation proud on several occasions at international level with his outstanding game and powerful punches, is Congress candidate from the South Delhi seat. He will be fighting against AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha and sitting BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri. Chadha and Bidhuri are well connected to the people of the constituency and results will the report card of their efforts for the people of the constituency.

West Delhi seat: Sitting BJP MP and son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, Pravesh Verma contested this election against Congress stalwart and former MP Mahabal Mishra and AAP’s Balbir Singh Jakhar. All three are popular among the residents and are hoping to mark the victory.