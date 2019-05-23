Delhi Lok Sabha Election results 2019 complete list of winners: BJP has retained its fort in Delhi by winning all 7 seats for the second time. Dr Harsh Vardhan, Gautam Gambhir, Meenakshi Lekhi, Manoj Tiwari, Hans Raj Hans, Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma have reserved their seats in next Lok Sabha.

Delhi Lok Sabha Election results 2019 complete list of winners: Election Commission of India has announced the results for Lok Sabha elections 2019 in favour of BJP. The saffron party clinched all seven seats of Delhi again. Continuing the domination, PM Narendra Modi-led BJP outclassed Congress and AAP heavyweights in all 7 constituencies.

Lok Sabha election 2019 was held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, in which, more than 900 million voters across 29 states and 7 union territories were eligible to exercise their vote. The National capital has always been an important the centre of Indian politics.

Delhi people went to vote in the 6th phase of general elections 2019 which was held on May 12. Here is the list of all 7 BJP stars who registered thumping victories and outshined opponents:

Harsh Vardhan: Chandni Chowk: 228145 votes margin

Gautam Gambhir: East Delhi: 391222 votes margin

Meenakshi Lekhi: New Delhi: 256504 votes margin

Manoj Tiwari: Noth East Delhi: 366102 votes margin

Hans Raj Hans: North West Delhi: 553897 votes margin

Ramesh Bidhuri: South Delhi: 367043 votes margin

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma: West Delhi: 578486 votes margin

Although the number of seats Delhi hold is not much but being the National capital of the country, it has high importance. Battling for the supreme positions in the ruling government, there were many candidates in the ring this time. For the 7 seats in Delhi, this is the list of candidates who were fielded by BJP, AAP and Congress:

Constituency Name- Chandni Chowk

AAP- Pankaj Gupta

BJP- Dr Harshvardhan

Congress- J P Agarwal

AAP- Atishi

BJP- Sh. Gautam Gambhir

Congress- Arvinder Singh Lovely

AAP- Brijesh Goyal

BJP- Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi

Congress- Ajay Maken

AAP- Dilip Pandey

BJP- Sh. Manoj Tiwari

Congress- Smt. Sheila Dikshit

AAP- Guggan Singh

BJP- Shri Hansraj

Congress- Rajesh Lilothia

AAP- Raghav Chadha

BJP- Sh. Ramesh Bidhuri

Congress- Shri Vijender Singh

AAP- Balbir Singh Jakhar

BJP- Sh. Pravesh Verma

Congress- Mahabal Mishra

Delhi Lok Sabha Election results 2019 highlights:

Lok Sabha Election Results: Counting starts: The counting of votes has begun already and the fate of Delhi will also be determined soon. The big number game has taken the whole country by a storm. Until the clear numbers of Delhi are released, you can find all the important updates here!

The counting of votes will start shortly. For Delhi’s 7 Lok Sabha seats, star candidates Gautam Gambhir, Atishi, Raghav Chadha, Vijender Singh, Manoj Tiwari, Hansraj Hans, Ajay Maken, Sheila Dikshit, Ramesh Bidhuri, Mahabal Mishra, Pravesh Verma are in the contest.

After the mud-slinging of Aam Aadmi Party and Bhartiya Janata Party, the 17th Lok Sabha elections have become even more interesting. During the campaigning days, AAP was seen accusing BJP of spreading sexist pamphlets in East Delhi against their candidate Atishi.

As per the latest updates, Congress’s flag is not flying high in Delhi and Sheila Dikshit is already seen trailing in North East Delhi. Delhi has a total of 7 setas and being the national capital, it cannot be sidelined. Here are the candidates who stood to battle for Northeast Delhi:

Manoj Tiwari is being seen leading from North East Delhi. The battlefield had strong contenders like Sheila Dikshit, the Delhi Congress chief and AAP convenor Dilip Pandey but Manoj Tiwari seems to take BJP high. Until now, BJP is leading in all 7 constituencies of Delhi.

Lok Sabha elections 2019 turns the table for BJP and AAP. As BJP is already leading on 7 seats, AAP is no where to be found. BJP’s Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari is overwhelmed with the predictions and says that Bhartiya Janata Party will win with more than 350 seats. The voting of the 17th Lok Sabha elections started on May 23, Wednesday and now, the trends reflect BJP having the higher hand.

As per early trends, t he Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari is ahead of Congress candidate Sheila Dikshit by almost 50,000 votes. Out of the 7 seats, it is expected that BJP will win majority of seats and would win all the seven seats at the national capital.

Predictions of BJP winning all 7 seats has lead into security tightening at the headquarters. On one hand, the candidates have already started celebrating the overwhelming win, on the other hand, the security issues is emerging a problem. As of now, data reflects that BJP will win over all 7 seats.

Congress candidate Ajay Maken who was Delhi’s chief is trailing behind rival BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi. The BJP is currently leading in all seven seats across Delhi. AAP and Congress are both not leading in any seats in Delhi.

Sheila Dikshit trailing in North East Delhi, behind Manoj Tiwari. Congress veteran Sheila Dikshit was on second spot behind Manoj Tiwari, by a margin of 29,797 votes in North East Delhi while former MP JP Agarwal, pitted against Vardhan in Chandni Chowk constituency, was trailing by 8,764 votes.

Grand welcome planned for PM Narendra Modi, the PM is likely to reach the BJP headquarters and address a gathering of party workers today evening. As per the Election commission trends, it looks like BJP will win by majority of seats and PM Modi will have his second term.

Harsh Vardhan From Chandni Chowk- BJP leading with majority votes against Congress and AAP.Gautam Gambhir from East Delhi- BJP leading with 18,632 votesMeenakshi Lekhi from New Delhi- BJP leading against Ajay Maken.Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi- BJP leading with 29,797 votes agaisnt sheila DikshitHans Raj HAns from North West Delhi- BJP- leading and as per trends got 2,10,770 votesRamesh Bidhuri from South Delhi- BJPParvesh Sahib Singh from West Delhi – BJP leads by 37,387 votes

BJP president Amit Shah who has won majority of seats in Gandhinagar, has arrived at the party headquarters in Delhi to celebrate with his party workers. According to Election comisison prediction, BJP is winning by majority seats and will come into power for the second time.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses media and concedes defeat in Amethi. Congratulating PM Narendra Modi for the win, he says people are supreme.

As it is known, the Bhartiya Janata Party is ahead in all the seven seats of the national capital, there is no marks of Congress or Aam Aadmi Party anywhere. Although there were heavyweight personalities standing in the ring like Sheila Dikshit and Ajay Maken but it all seems to go in vain. The election commission website reports that all the BJP candidates have enough votes to comfortably win the Lok Sabha elections.

Not just 7 seats of national capital Delhi, but an over all of 350 plus seats is won by BJP led alliance NDA. With this, the overwhelming win of BJP is clear and the Prime minister Narendra Modi has tweeted from his official social media handle thanking people for voting BJP. Not just this, the Pakistan PM Imran Khan also congratulated PM Modi for coming into power again.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to his official Twitter account to congratulate PM Modi for the historic win and said that he looks forward to working together with him for the betterment of people in Delhi. Here’s the Tweet by the

I congratulate Sh Narendra Modi for this historic win and look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Delhi. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 23, 2019

Aam Aadmi Party East Delhi contestant Atishi congratulated cricketer and now BBJ contestant Gautam Gambhir on his victory from East Delhi. Take a look at AAP party candidate’s tweet here:

Congratulations to @GautamGambhir! People of East Delhi have reposed their trust in you. I will always be available for help and collaboration for the betterment of East Delhi. All the best! (1/4) — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 23, 2019

After winning with majority in the East Delhi seat, BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir extended thanks to the voters. Taking on his official social media account, Gautam Gambhir seeked voters to believe on BJP for India’s development. Take a look at his tweet!

पूर्वी दिल्ली के हर एक मतदाता और BJP के एक-एक कार्यकर्ता को मेरा शत-शत नमन। यह कमल खिलाने का कमाल आप सब ने किया है। अपने इस सेवक पर भरोसा बनाए रखिएगा। @BJP4Delhi @BJP4India — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 23, 2019